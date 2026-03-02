- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 796
Profit Trades:
760 (42.31%)
Loss Trades:
1 036 (57.68%)
Best trade:
250.37 USD
Worst trade:
-86.65 USD
Gross Profit:
16 245.56 USD (64 510 039 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 139.30 USD (65 950 910 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (413.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
483.28 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
41.75%
Max deposit load:
1.57%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.58
Long Trades:
1 316 (73.27%)
Short Trades:
480 (26.73%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.50 USD
Average Profit:
21.38 USD
Average Loss:
-16.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-245.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-387.32 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-23.76%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
893.74 USD
Maximal:
1 527.87 USD (194.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.32% (1 453.30 USD)
By Equity:
6.93% (156.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1707
|ETHUSD
|89
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-52
|ETHUSD
|-842
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-1.4M
|ETHUSD
|-77K
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +250.37 USD
Worst trade: -87 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +413.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -245.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Tracking account for Nexus Bitcoin Scalper: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113000/
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
130
99%
1 796
42%
42%
0.94
-0.50
USD
USD
52%
1:500