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Thang Chu

Nexus Bitcoin Scalper Signal

Thang Chu
Thang Chu

Thang Chu

4.2 (11)
DM me if you need custom coding service for MT4/MT5.
4+ years systematic trader.
- I create the highest quality NON martingale NON grid EAs you can find in all retail trading.
11 products 10 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
130 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2024 33%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 796
Profit Trades:
760 (42.31%)
Loss Trades:
1 036 (57.68%)
Best trade:
250.37 USD
Worst trade:
-86.65 USD
Gross Profit:
16 245.56 USD (64 510 039 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17 139.30 USD (65 950 910 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (413.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
483.28 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
41.75%
Max deposit load:
1.57%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.58
Long Trades:
1 316 (73.27%)
Short Trades:
480 (26.73%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.50 USD
Average Profit:
21.38 USD
Average Loss:
-16.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-245.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-387.32 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
-23.76%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
893.74 USD
Maximal:
1 527.87 USD (194.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.32% (1 453.30 USD)
By Equity:
6.93% (156.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1707
ETHUSD 89
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -52
ETHUSD -842
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -1.4M
ETHUSD -77K
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +250.37 USD
Worst trade: -87 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +413.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -245.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.89 × 122
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Tracking account for Nexus Bitcoin Scalper: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113000/
No reviews
2026.08.05 15:57
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.03.02 19:20
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 0.54% of days out of 747 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nexus Bitcoin Scalper Signal
50 USD per month
33%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
130
99%
1 796
42%
42%
0.94
-0.50
USD
52%
1:500
Copy

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