Meco Ultimate Channel

5

This indicator belongs to the family of channel indicators. These channel indicator was created based on the principle that the market will always trade in a swinging like pattern. The swinging like pattern is caused by the existence of both the bulls and bears in a market. This causes a market to trade in a dynamic channel. it is designed to help the buyer to identify the levels at which the bulls are buying and the bear are selling. The bulls are buying when the Market is cheap and the bears are selling when the Market is expensive.


It is designed to help the trader practice a principles of "Buy THE LOW, SELL THE HIGH". This indicator can be used to trade Ranging markets and Trending Markets.in Ranging markets, Reversal strategies can be used along with this indicator and in Trending Markets , Trend trading Strategies can be used along side with this indicator.


In Trend Reversing strategies , it can be used with Oscillators like RSI, STOCHASTIC, MACD, ATR, VOLUMES, Divergence indicators , harmonic Patterns, ICT and smart Money strategies. for Trend Followings  strategies the channel can be used with indicators like Pullback indicators , Oscillator Convergences , Continuation Patterns like Triangle , Flags, Market imbalances etc
in trend reversing the orders are executed when the prices reaches the upper and lower bands of the channel as shown on the screenshots. In trade following the orders are executed when reaching the mid line of the channel which is dotted line in the default setting as shown on the screenshots. The indicator can be used in any time-frame from scalping , swing trading and investing. it can be used in all market from Forex, stock and Synthetics.  

The channel can be modified to suit the market you are trading, by changing the  bands of the channel or the averaging method of the channel.Also the colour of the bands can be changed to suit the background of your choice.  by default the indicator comes with 3  upper bands and 3 lower bands , hence you can add it twice in a chart to have 6 upper bands and 6 lower bands. the bands can be stepped by 5, 6,7,8,9,10. You will also need to zoom in your charts to see all the channel bands.  

Reviews 1
zbairen985
440
zbairen985 2023.02.25 12:59 
 

This software product is great. But there is a question to ask the author:in my chart, only three lines are shown above and only three lines are shown below. How can we achieve the six lines above and six lines below? Please give me a solution! Thanks a lot!

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==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 Indicator · Smart Money Concepts · Predictive Intelligence Engine ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI is a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines the complete SMC framework — Order Blocks, Liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure,
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Indicators
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
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zbairen985
440
zbairen985 2023.02.25 12:59 
 

This software product is great. But there is a question to ask the author:in my chart, only three lines are shown above and only three lines are shown below. How can we achieve the six lines above and six lines below? Please give me a solution! Thanks a lot!

Thapelo Kapwe
298
Reply from developer Thapelo Kapwe 2023.03.06 19:46
Thank you for your review . For you to have 6 lines you need to add the indicator twice in a chart. with the following setting for the lines steps 1) when you add it for the first time leave the default line steps as 5,7,10
2) when you add it for the second time go to the inputs and change the line steps to 6,8,9 3) you can be flexible and change the line steps to any number which is not listed on the defaults for your own experiments and best setup let me know if you have managed
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