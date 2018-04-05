LVL Break Out

The strategy is based on a market analysis for a specific time period. Once the market analysis is completed, the Expert Advisor opens a position if the trend is confirmed.


Trading is not a magic solution, so before using this expert on a live account, carry out your back tests and tests on a demo account.


When you will use that expert advisor on a live account, don't hesitate to share your account link with me, I would be delighted to follow your results.

. Live signals


. Suggested symbols:

  • USDJPY (M1)


. Definition of parameters:

  • Timeframe

    • Timeframe: timeframe used by the Expert Advisor

  • Risk Management

    • Allocation Type: how the allocation is calculated

    • Size: size value depending of the allocation type

  • Stop Loss

    • Use stop loss when opening order: true to set a stop loss while opening a position, false otherwise

    • Use trailing stop loss: true to use a trailing stop loss, false otherwise

    • Minimum points profit to use trailing stop: profit in points of the current position before adding a trailing stop

    • Trailing stop in points: the distance in points between the current price and the trailing stop when adding it

  • Take Profit

    • Use take profit: true to set a take profit while opening a position, false otherwise

    • Take profit type: take profit type to use

    • Take profit value: take profit to use

  • Settings

    • Close all positions and switch off the EA: true to close all open positions and switch off the expert advisor

    • Magic number: magic number to open positions

  • Time Settings

    • Time range start hour: the start hour from which the EA analyses the market

    • Time range start minute: the start minute from which the EA analyses the market

    • Time range minutes: the number of minutes from which the EA analyses the market

    • Delete Orders Hours: the maximum hour to let the EA open a position

    • Delete Orders Minute: the maximum minute to let the EA open a position

    • Close all positions every day: true to close all positions every day at the time corresponding to “Trading end hour”, false otherwise

    • Close positions hour: the hour from which the EA closes a position

    • Close positions minute: the minute from which the EA closes a position

  • Trading Days

    • Monday: true open a position on Monday, false otherwise

    • Tuesday: true open a position on Tuesday, false otherwise

    • Wednesday: true open a position on Wednesday, false otherwise

    • Thursday: true open a position on Thursday, false otherwise

    • Friday: true open a position on Friday, false otherwise

    • Saturday: true open a position on Saturday, false otherwise

    • Sunday: true open a position on Sunday, false otherwise

  • Frequency Settings

    • Maximum number of orders per day: the maximum number of daily positions

    • Maximum number of buy positions per day: the maximum number of buy positions per day

    • Maximum number of sell positions per day: the maximum number of sell positions per day
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