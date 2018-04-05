Cezos Professional Traders
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Cezos professional traders technical Analysis EA is an EA that takes us back to the basics in trading. The reason why most ea fail is that they have made trading more complex than it use to be. The above EA is made up of the moving averages with a set of unique settings that makes it very profitable in the market. This EA has a seventy percent win rate. Always apply proper risk management
Parameters
1.MOVING AVERAGE INDICATOR
2. SL AND TP
3. NO MANTINGALE
4.TRAILING STOP.
Time to Trade
9am GMTPLUS1 to 5pm GMT
CURRENCIES TO TRADE
EURUSD,GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD.BASICALLY ALL PRIMARY PAIRS. WITH LOW SPREED
Recomended Broker
hanko trade, Roboforex, icmarket
Equity
100dollars and above