Cezos Professional Traders

Cezos professional traders technical Analysis EA  is an EA that takes us back to the basics in trading. The reason why most ea fail is that they have made trading more complex than it use to be. The above EA is made up of the moving averages with a set of unique  settings that makes it very profitable in the market. This EA has a seventy percent win rate. Always apply proper risk management 

Parameters

1.MOVING AVERAGE INDICATOR

2. SL AND TP

3. NO MANTINGALE

4.TRAILING STOP.

Time to Trade

9am GMTPLUS1 to 5pm GMT

CURRENCIES TO TRADE

EURUSD,GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD.BASICALLY ALL PRIMARY PAIRS. WITH LOW SPREED

Recomended Broker

hanko trade, Roboforex, icmarket

Equity

100dollars and above

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Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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