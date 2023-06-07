Breakout Candle

This indicator is based the principle of breakout candle. Every candle that breaks out from the cluster may not lead to a rally. There are various factors that determine how a breakout candle will behave. This indicator calculates all those factors to suggest BUY/SELL signal once a breakout happens. This is a universal indicator that can work for all kind of instruments eg stock, currency, oil, crypto etc. This also works in every timeframe.

PARAMETERS

=================

move = 20

strongCandle = 70

rangeCandle = 15

rangeRange = 1

maxSLPercent = 1.5

numberOfCongestionCandles = 12

numberOfCandlesForExit = 4

buyClr = clrGreen

sellClr = clrRed

lowProbTradeClr = clrBlue

considerTrueRange = true

ignoreLowProbableTrades = true

topLevelFilter = true

noFollowupExit = false

showInnerZones = false

drawCogestionZones = true

referPriceactionRange = true

showSignificantCandles = false

sendAlert = true

checkCandleStrength = false

exitAtOppBreakCandle = false


You can try different inputs as per your trading plan and see what suits best but for default, above parameter values will suffice most of the trading conditions and instruments.

How To Trade

================

Whenever an alert comes for trade go ahead with the trade. If the alert mentions, it's a low probable trade you can still go ahead with the trade albeit with low volume or based on your risk apetite.

P.S - The SL it will give is for reference only. You may put the actual SL a good 10 pips below or above it depending on the trade type. Exit the trade when it tells you to exit or an opposite trade signal comes. This will also guide you to trail your SL.


Please do message me once you purchase the indicator. I will share the complete know how of the indicator usage and what different colour signal arrows means.

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Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend Signal Advanced System - is a trading system that provides trend-following entry signals for short- and medium-term trades. Signal arrows are plotted on the current candlestick, generating signals at the top and bottom of the chart. The trend is based on the "standard deviation" indicator with flexible, customizable parameters for any trading instrument volatility. The trading system includes Take Profit and Stop Loss level planner, allowing you to select appropriate trading result levels
Binary Options Channels Signals
Majeed Odubela
Indicators
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
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Ashraful Alam
Indicators
Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) Advanced Breakout & Momentum Indicator for MetaTrader 4 Quantum Momentum Guard (QMG) is a next-generation MetaTrader 4 trading indicator designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities using a powerful combination of advanced momentum analysis and high-level mathematical calculations . Unlike ordinary indicators that generate signals based on a single condition, QMG confirms every breakout with momentum strength and mathematical validation , ensuring
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3 (2)
Indicators
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
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