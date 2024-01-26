Rsimfi100 go

  • Indicators
  • Kevin John Hastings
    Kevin John Hastings

    Kevin John Hastings

    -December 2023-
    After studying Mechanical Engineering at Sussex University and dropping out I kinda' went travelling for 15 years.
    Actually I became a HGV driver, class 1, foreign and domestic.
    Sick to death of it and finding myself a laptop I started learning programming.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Enhance your trading strategy with this indicator from tr1cky.com.

When the indicator turns red - Hold off

When the indicator turns green - Proceed with the trade in the direction indicated by the indicator

This indicator provides insights into the market’s momentum and the optimal trading direction.

Derived from its successful Expert Advisor counterpart, the RSIMFI100 go indicator is now available.

Happy trading!


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Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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This is the latest offering from tr1cky.com. This is a session time indicator with customisable start and finish times. The indicator draws a vertical coloured line at the start and finish of the three institutional trading time zones. The session colours are as follows: Tokyo - Red London - Green New York - Blue Times are in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)
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Strategy: RsiMfi100 is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to capitalize on gold market trends using a dual-oscillator approach. It combines the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Money Flow Index (MFI)—two powerful momentum indicators—to identify high-probability entries and exits in trending conditions. Core Concept: The strategy monitors overbought and oversold zones across both RSI and MFI simultaneously, filtering out noise and false signals. When both indica
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The MAx2RSI Gold trading robot is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader4 platform, built to capitalize on gold market volatility using a hybrid strategy of dual moving averages and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) . This robot suits traders who: Prefer algorithmic precision over emotional decision-making. Want exposure to gold without manual chart analysis. Are comfortable with high-reward strategies that may involve elevated risk. This robot trades a percentage
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RSIMFI100: The Forex Monster by tr1cky.com Unleash the beast of trend logic with RSIMFI100 – The Forex Monster, a multicurrency MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered for disciplined breakout trading across global FX pairs. Built by tr1cky.com, this EA fuses momentum intelligence with dynamic risk control, making it a formidable ally for algorithmic traders who demand precision and power. ️ Core Features • Dual-Momentum Engine: Combines RSI and MFI readings into a custom RSIMFI oscillator,
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RSIMFI100 Strain EA — Multi-Timeframe Momentum Logic for Precision Entries The RSIMFI100 Strain Expert Advisor is a high-discipline, momentum-driven trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Money Flow Index (MFI) across three timeframes—H4, D1, and MN1—to identify high-probability reversal zones and execute trades with calculated risk. Core Strategy RSIMFI100 Strain uses a unique multi-timeframe confirmation logic: Buy Setup : Triggered w
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Enhance your trading strategy with this indicator from tr1cky.com This indicates buying and selling strength. Look for correlation on multiple timeframes for best indication and confidence in your trade. This indicator is simply RSI-MFI for buying and MFI-RSI for selling and is used in the successful expert advisors by tr1cky,com that just use this indicator for execution.
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