Strategy RsiMfi100 EA

  • Experts
  • Kevin John Hastings
    Kevin John Hastings

    Kevin John Hastings

    -December 2023-
    After studying Mechanical Engineering at Sussex University and dropping out I kinda' went travelling for 15 years.
    Actually I became a HGV driver, class 1, foreign and domestic.
    Sick to death of it and finding myself a laptop I started learning programming.
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 23 October 2025
  • Activations: 5

Strategy: RsiMfi100 is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to capitalize on gold market trends using a dual-oscillator approach. It combines the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Money Flow Index (MFI)—two powerful momentum indicators—to identify high-probability entries and exits in trending conditions.

🔍 Core Concept:

The strategy monitors overbought and oversold zones across both RSI and MFI simultaneously, filtering out noise and false signals. When both indicators align, the EA executes trades with calculated timing, aiming to ride strong directional moves in XAUUSD.


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