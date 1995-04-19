Rsimfi100 go
- Göstergeler
- Kevin John Hastings
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Enhance your trading strategy with this indicator from tr1cky.com.
When the indicator turns red - Hold off
When the indicator turns green - Proceed with the trade in the direction indicated by the indicator
This indicator provides insights into the market’s momentum and the optimal trading direction.
Derived from its successful Expert Advisor counterpart, the RSIMFI100 go indicator is now available.
Happy trading!