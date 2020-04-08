Swing Hit Perfect Master

The Swing Hit Perfect Master Indicator for MT4 displays accurate buy and sell signals on the chart and is no repaint and can be used on any pair, gold and indices.

It's all in one the best indicator Swing and trend detection and is able to make precise entries.

The indicator for MT4 points dots on the chart arrow after the swing high and low is maintained and takes perfect entries with the trend. The template shows the lows and highs of the market. They mark good entry and exit points. The blue Arrow indicates a buy signal, whereas the red arrow a sell signal.

New year Offer 2024-Ea is free with the set file and will be available after the indicator purchase. After Purchase kindly connect me on @anabullbear

Benefits of the indicator:

  • does not redraw arrows.
  • works on all currency pairs, gold and Indices.
  • high signal accuracy
  • good for all pairs ALL IN ONE

Accuracy level is more than 90 percent.

Best TF m1,m5for gold and major FX pairs

Indicator settings:

  • Default for M5, M15
  •  Best Pair -Gold, US30 And Major FX Pairs

Few 20 copies at this price till 31sth Jan after 3this the price will be 120 dollars.


Hurry up Grab it at new year offer price.


