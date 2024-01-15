DrawDown For Prop Firm

The "DrawDown For Prop Firm" is designed to manage drawdown levels for prop firm challenges using the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. The EA aims to monitor the drawdown of the trading account and take necessary actions when the drawdown exceeds a specified trigger percentage.

Example Scenario:

Assume you have a trading account with an opening balance of $5000. You decide to use the "DrawDown For Prop Firm" EA to manage your drawdown, and you set the drawdown trigger percentage to 4%.

EA Configuration:

  • Opening Balance : $5000
  • Drawdown Trigger Percentage : 4%

Monitoring and Actions:

  1. Initialization:

    • The EA initializes with your provided settings, including the opening balance of $5000 and the drawdown trigger of 4%.

  2. Drawdown Calculation:

    • As you execute trades, the EA constantly monitors the account's drawdown by calculating the difference between the opening balance and the current equity.

  3. Trigger Threshold:

    • Since you set the drawdown trigger to 4%, the EA will take action when the calculated drawdown percentage reaches or exceeds 4%.

  4. Example Drawdown Scenario:

    • Suppose, after executing some trades, your current equity drops to $4800. The drawdown would be $5000 (opening balance) - $4800 (current equity) = $200.

  5. Drawdown Trigger Action:

    • As the drawdown exceeds the 4% threshold, which is $200 (4% of $5000), the EA will trigger and take action.

  6. EA Actions:

    • The EA will automatically close all open positions to prevent further losses.
    • If configured (e_b_DeletePendingToo set to True), the EA will also delete any pending orders.

User's Role:

  • Manual Drawdown Entry:
    • Before running the EA, you, as the user, need to manually enter the drawdown trigger percentage (4% in this example) through the EA settings.

Benefits:

  • Risk Management:

    • The EA helps you manage risk by closing positions when the drawdown reaches a predefined threshold, in this case, 4%.

  • Account Protection:

    • By setting a drawdown limit, the EA acts as a safeguard, preventing excessive losses and protecting your prop firm account from breaching predetermined limits.

  • User Control:

    • The manual entry of the drawdown limit provides you with control over the risk management strategy, allowing you to adapt the EA to your specific risk tolerance.

Installation

  1. Download the EA: Obtain the compiled (.ex4) file for the "DrawDown For Prop Firm" EA.

  2. Copy to Expert Folder: Place the .ex4 file into the "Experts" folder of your MetaTrader 4 platform. This folder is usually located within the root directory of your MT4 installation.

    Example Path: C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 4\experts

Settings and Features

Settings Section

Opening Balance 

  • Default: 10,000.0
  • Description: The opening balance of the trading day. This value needs to be set by the user for the EA to function correctly.

Drawdown Trigger Percentage 

  • Default: 2.0
  • Description: The percentage drawdown trigger. If the current drawdown percentage exceeds this value, the EA will take necessary actions.

Maximum Slippage in Points 

  • Default: 30
  • Description: The maximum allowed slippage in points for closing positions.

Delete Pending Orders on Trigger

  • Default: False
  • Description: If set to True, the EA will delete all pending orders when the drawdown trigger is reached.

Display Section

Top Padding 

  • Default: 0
  • Description: Adjusts the vertical padding at the top of the display in the MT4 chart.

Left Padding 

  • Default: 0
  • Description: Adjusts the horizontal padding on the left side of the display in the MT4 chart.

Usage

  1. Initialization: The EA initializes the account currency, opening balance, and drawdown trigger percentage during the OnInit() function.

  2. Drawdown Monitoring: On every tick, the EA monitors the account's drawdown by calculating the difference between the opening balance and the current equity.

  3. Actions on Drawdown Trigger: If the calculated drawdown percentage exceeds the specified trigger percentage, the EA will close all positions and, if configured, delete pending orders.

  4. Display: The EA displays relevant information, including balance, equity, drawdown trigger, current drawdown, drawdown trigger percentage, and current drawdown percentage in the MT4 chart.

Additional Notes

  • Opening Balance: The user must set the opening balance for each trading day through the EA settings.

  • Website Link: For more information or support, visit www.meta4indicators.com.

  • Version: Current version is 1.5.

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk, and it is recommended to thoroughly understand the EA's functionality before using it in live trading. The EA's behavior can be adjusted through the provided settings to align with specific trading preferences and risk tolerance.


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Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Utilities
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
The Risk to Reward Ratio Manager is a visual order management tool and position size calculator designed to support disciplined trading and professional risk management. It allows traders to visually set entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart, while automatically calculating the lot size and risk-to-reward ratio before sending an order. The tool helps standardize trade preparation and ensures that each position is opened with a predefined and controlled level of risk. Thi
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] One of the k
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilities
RS Trade Copier - the ultra-fast local trade copier with a real graphical interface. Stop typing account numbers manually. No more 200+ cryptic inputs. A reliable and flexible tool for copying trading operations between multiple MT4 and MT5 terminals. It suits experienced traders, signal providers, and individual investors. It enables trade synchronization from one or multiple Providers to one or multiple Clients with high precision and minimal latency. It supports simple automatic configuration
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Josmellon Gold EA V5
Jiju Jose J
Experts
Welcome to Josmellon GOLD EA V5, an automated trading solution designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4. It uses automation and a sophisticated strategy tailored for the dynamic Gold market. Overview : Crafted for Gold trading to capitalize on its liquidity and movements. Relies on two Triangular Moving Average-based indicators for trade decisions. Key Features: Automated Execution: Executes precise and timely orders in the volatile Gold market. Indicator-Based Signals: Rel ies on two selecte
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