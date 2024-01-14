GGP Trendlines with Breaks Alert MT4

The GGP Trendlines with Breaks Alert MT4 Indicator is a technical analysis tool that can assist investors in identifying market trends. The indicator returns pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts. Users can control the steepness of the trendlines as well as their slope calculation method.

This indicator is MT4 conversion of the Trendlines with Breaks Indicator by “LuxAlgo “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently.

All buffers for trendlines and breaks are available therefore it can easily be used in algorithm trading systems and in expert advisors.

For MT5 version please click here.

Trendline breakouts occur in real-time and are not subject to back painting. Trendlines can however be subject to repainting unless turned off from the user settings. Any valid trendlines methodology can be used with the indicator, users can identify breakouts in order to infer future price movements.

The calculation method of the slope greatly affects the behavior of trendlines. By default, an average true range is used, returning a more constant slope amongst trendlines. Other methods might return trendlines with significantly different slopes. Stdev makes use of the standard deviation for the slope calculation, while Linreg makes use of the slope of a linear regression.

Key Features:

Alert Types: in addition to the terminal pop-up alerts, the mobile notification sends the alerts directly to your cell phone and by sending emails you will never lose a signal. All these alert methods can be turned on/off to fit your trading style and preferences.

                MetaTrader alert boxes.

                Mobile Notifications.

                Sending Emails.

      * For sending and receiving emails a SMTP server is needed.

The indicator is compatible with a wide range of financial instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, and commodities.

All buffers and entry signals are included as a buffer and available for processing in EAs.

User-friendly Interface: The user-friendly interface ensures traders of all levels can easily access and utilize this advanced tool.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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This indicator easily calculates the reward to risk ratio and indicates the stop out level and take profit limit with graphical boxes. Also shows the reward steps with fibonacci levels without changing the fibonacci default levels, this is a lot useful for people who use fibonacci retracement. Very user friendly interface and easily to use with graphical buttons.
GGP Trade Copier MT4
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GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks,
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The UT Bot Alert MT5 Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance. This indicator is MT5 conversion of the UT Bot alerts indicator by “QuantNomad “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. Key Features: Alert Types: in addition to the terminal pop-up alerts, the mobile notification sends the alert
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The GGP Squeeze Momentum  MT4 Indicator is a volatility and momentum tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance and providing traders with actionable insights to make well-informed trading decisions. This indicator is MT4 conversion of the Squeeze Momentum Indicator by “LazyBear “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. For MT5 version p
GGP Williams Vix Fix MT4
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1 (1)
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The   GGP Williams Vix Fix MT4   Indicator is based on the volatility of the market and grants a huge support for finding out when a correction is coming to end. This indicator is MT5 conversion of the CM_Williams_Vix_Fix Finds Market Bottoms Indicator by “ChrisMoody “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. For MT5 version please click here . Larry Williams
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The GGP Wave Trend Oscillator MT4   Indicator is a volatility and momentum tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance and providing traders find the most accurate market reversals. This indicator is MT4 conversion of the Indicator: WaveTrend Oscillator [WT] by “ LazyBear “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. When the oscillator is ab
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The GGP ADX and DI MT4   Indicator is used to quantify trend strength. ADX calculations are based on a moving average of price range expansion over a given period of time. This indicator is MT4 conversion of the ADX and DI Indicator by “BeikabuOyaji “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. For MT5 version please click here . ADX is plotted as a single line w
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The GGP SuperTrend MT4  Indicator is a technical analysis tool that can assist investors in identifying market trends. The indicator is based on ATR and is very useful for capturing the direction of an asset’s momentum and is widely employed when looking at stocks, currencies, and commodities. It plots a line on the price chart, which acts as a dynamic level of support or resistance, helping traders and investors make informed decisions about entry and exit points. This indicator is MT5 conversi
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The   GGP Chandelier Exit Alert MT4   Indicator is a volatility-based indicator that identifies stop loss exit points for long and short trading positions. Chandelier Exit is based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. It is designed to keep traders in the trend until a defined trend reversal happens. Traders use CE to maximize their returns in a trade and make stop loss exit decisions. It is based on the principle that a trend reversal is highly probable when the price of an asset moves ag
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This indicator shows: The market spread Current candle time left to be closed and the pips of market movement from the beginning of the day play sound when candle is going to be closed This is an extremely useful tool for watching the spread rise and fall, allowing you to enter the market at just the right time. This indicator will help you stay out of the market when the spread begins to rise and help you get into the market as the spread begins to fall again. very useful for day trading and s
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GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks
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The GGP Squeeze Momentum MT5 Indicator is a volatility and momentum tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance and providing traders with actionable insights to make well-informed trading decisions. This indicator is MT5 conversion of the Squeeze Momentum Indicator by “LazyBear “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. For MT4 version pl
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The GGP Wave Trend Oscillator MT5 Indicator is a volatility and momentum tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance and providing traders find the most accurate market reversals. This indicator is MT5 conversion of the Indicator: WaveTrend Oscillator [WT] by “ LazyBear “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. When the oscillator is abov
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The GGP Chandelier Exit Alert MT5 Indicator is a volatility-based indicator that identifies stop loss exit points for long and short trading positions. Chandelier Exit is based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. It is designed to keep traders in the trend until a defined trend reversal happens. Traders use CE to maximize their returns in a trade and make stop loss exit decisions. It is based on the principle that a trend reversal is highly probable when the price of an asset moves agains
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