GGP Chandelier Exit Alert MT4

The GGP Chandelier Exit Alert MT4 Indicator is a volatility-based indicator that identifies stop loss exit points for long and short trading positions. Chandelier Exit is based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. It is designed to keep traders in the trend until a defined trend reversal happens. Traders use CE to maximize their returns in a trade and make stop loss exit decisions. It is based on the principle that a trend reversal is highly probable when the price of an asset moves against an existing trend up to three times the average volatility. It uses the high and low prices over a defined period of time to compute the CE value.

This indicator is MT4 conversion of the Chandelier Exit Indicator by “everget “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. Alert types are in app alert, mobile notifications and sending emails.

All buffers for the lines and signals are available therefore, it can easily be used in algorithm trading systems and in expert advisors.

For MT5 version please click here.

The main objective of using Chandelier Exit is to alert the trader to a possible trend reversal after an extended trend. During lower volatility trading sessions, traders set small trailing stop losses. This allows them to close their trades near the top and get maximum returns on their investments. The possibility of a trend reversal is low during low volatility trading sessions. However, in higher volatility trading, traders set a larger trailing loss in order to protect themselves from choppy trading.

Due to the close relationship between stop loss and volatility, traders use Chandelier Exit as a trailing stop-loss and as a way of protecting themselves from losses resulting from trend reversals. Most professional traders recommend using Chandelier Exit as a stop loss tool rather than as a tool for generating trading signals. This is because as a trading signal it is prone to generating false signals.

Key Features:

Alert Types: in addition to the terminal pop-up alerts, the mobile notification sends the alerts directly to your cell phone and by sending emails you will never lose a signal. All these alert methods can be turned on/off to fit your trading style and preferences.

                MetaTrader alert boxes.

                Mobile Notifications.

                Sending Emails.

      * For sending and receiving emails a SMTP server is needed.

The indicator is compatible with a wide range of financial instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, and commodities.

All buffers and entry signals are included as a buffer and available for processing in EAs.

User-friendly Interface: The user-friendly interface ensures traders of all levels can easily access and utilize this advanced tool.

 would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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