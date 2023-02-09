Market live info and spread

This indicator shows:

The market spread

Current candle time left to be closed

and the pips of market movement from the beginning of the day

play sound when candle is going to be closed

This is an extremely useful tool for watching the spread rise and fall, allowing you to enter the market at just the right time. This indicator will help you stay out of the market when the spread begins to rise and help you get into the market as the spread begins to fall again.


 very useful for day trading and scalping


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GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks,
GGP UT Bot Alerts MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicators
The UT Bot Alert MT5 Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance. This indicator is MT5 conversion of the UT Bot alerts indicator by “QuantNomad “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. Key Features: Alert Types: in addition to the terminal pop-up alerts, the mobile notification sends the alert
GGP Squeeze Momentum Alert MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicators
The GGP Squeeze Momentum  MT4 Indicator is a volatility and momentum tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance and providing traders with actionable insights to make well-informed trading decisions. This indicator is MT4 conversion of the Squeeze Momentum Indicator by “LazyBear “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. For MT5 version p
GGP Williams Vix Fix MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
1 (1)
Indicators
The   GGP Williams Vix Fix MT4   Indicator is based on the volatility of the market and grants a huge support for finding out when a correction is coming to end. This indicator is MT5 conversion of the CM_Williams_Vix_Fix Finds Market Bottoms Indicator by “ChrisMoody “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. For MT5 version please click here . Larry Williams
GGP Wave Trend Oscillator MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicators
The GGP Wave Trend Oscillator MT4   Indicator is a volatility and momentum tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance and providing traders find the most accurate market reversals. This indicator is MT4 conversion of the Indicator: WaveTrend Oscillator [WT] by “ LazyBear “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. When the oscillator is ab
GGP ADX and DI MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicators
The GGP ADX and DI MT4   Indicator is used to quantify trend strength. ADX calculations are based on a moving average of price range expansion over a given period of time. This indicator is MT4 conversion of the ADX and DI Indicator by “BeikabuOyaji “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. For MT5 version please click here . ADX is plotted as a single line w
GGP SuperTrend Alerts MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicators
The GGP SuperTrend MT4  Indicator is a technical analysis tool that can assist investors in identifying market trends. The indicator is based on ATR and is very useful for capturing the direction of an asset’s momentum and is widely employed when looking at stocks, currencies, and commodities. It plots a line on the price chart, which acts as a dynamic level of support or resistance, helping traders and investors make informed decisions about entry and exit points. This indicator is MT5 conversi
GGP Trendlines with Breaks Alert MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicators
The GGP Trendlines with Breaks Alert MT4 Indicator is a technical analysis tool that can assist investors in identifying market trends. The indicator returns pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts. Users can control the steepness of the trendlines as well as their slope calculation method. This indicator is MT4 conversion of the Trendlines with Breaks Indicator by “ LuxAlgo “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading sign
GGP Chandelier Exit Alert MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicators
The   GGP Chandelier Exit Alert MT4   Indicator is a volatility-based indicator that identifies stop loss exit points for long and short trading positions. Chandelier Exit is based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. It is designed to keep traders in the trend until a defined trend reversal happens. Traders use CE to maximize their returns in a trade and make stop loss exit decisions. It is based on the principle that a trend reversal is highly probable when the price of an asset moves ag
GGP Trade Copier MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Utilities
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks
GGP UT Bot Alerts
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicators
The UT Bot Alert MT5 Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance. This indicator is MT5 conversion of the UT Bot alerts indicator by “QuantNomad “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. Key Features: Alert Types: in addition to the terminal pop-up alerts, the mobile notification sends the alert
GGP Squeeze Momentum Alert MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicators
The GGP Squeeze Momentum MT5 Indicator is a volatility and momentum tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance and providing traders with actionable insights to make well-informed trading decisions. This indicator is MT5 conversion of the Squeeze Momentum Indicator by “LazyBear “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. For MT4 version pl
GGP Williams Vix Fix MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicators
The GGP Williams Vix Fix MT5 Indicator is based on the volatility of the market and grants a huge support for finding out when a correction is coming to end. This indicator is MT5 conversion of the CM_Williams_Vix_Fix Finds Market Bottoms Indicator by “ChrisMoody “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. For MT4 version please click here . Larry Williams Deve
GGP Wave Trend Oscillator MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicators
The GGP Wave Trend Oscillator MT5 Indicator is a volatility and momentum tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance and providing traders find the most accurate market reversals. This indicator is MT5 conversion of the Indicator: WaveTrend Oscillator [WT] by “ LazyBear “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. When the oscillator is abov
GGP ADX and DI MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicators
The GGP ADX and DI MT5 Indicator is used to quantify trend strength. ADX calculations are based on a moving average of price range expansion over a given period of time. This indicator is MT5 conversion of the ADX and DI Indicator by “BeikabuOyaji “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. For MT4 version please click here . ADX is plotted as a single line wit
GGP SuperTrend Alerts MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicators
The GGP SuperTrend MT5  Indicator is a technical analysis tool that can assist investors in identifying market trends. The indicator is based on ATR and is very useful for capturing the direction of an asset’s momentum and is widely employed when looking at stocks, currencies, and commodities. It plots a line on the price chart, which acts as a dynamic level of support or resistance, helping traders and investors make informed decisions about entry and exit points. This indicator is MT5 conversi
GGP Trendlines with Breaks Alert MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicators
The GGP Trendlines with Breaks Alert MT5 Indicator is a technical analysis tool that can assist investors in identifying market trends. The indicator returns pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts. Users can control the steepness of the trendlines as well as their slope calculation method. This indicator is MT5 conversion of the Trendlines with Breaks Indicator by “ LuxAlgo “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading sign
GGP Chandelier Exit Alert MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicators
The GGP Chandelier Exit Alert MT5 Indicator is a volatility-based indicator that identifies stop loss exit points for long and short trading positions. Chandelier Exit is based on the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. It is designed to keep traders in the trend until a defined trend reversal happens. Traders use CE to maximize their returns in a trade and make stop loss exit decisions. It is based on the principle that a trend reversal is highly probable when the price of an asset moves agains
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