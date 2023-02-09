Market live info and spread

This indicator shows:

The market spread

Current candle time left to be closed

and the pips of market movement from the beginning of the day

play sound when candle is going to be closed

This is an extremely useful tool for watching the spread rise and fall, allowing you to enter the market at just the right time. This indicator will help you stay out of the market when the spread begins to rise and help you get into the market as the spread begins to fall again.



very useful for day trading and scalping



