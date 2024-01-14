GGP Trendlines with Breaks Alert MT5

The GGP Trendlines with Breaks Alert MT5 Indicator is a technical analysis tool that can assist investors in identifying market trends. The indicator returns pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts. Users can control the steepness of the trendlines as well as their slope calculation method.

This indicator is MT5 conversion of the Trendlines with Breaks Indicator by “LuxAlgo “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently.

All buffers for trendlines and breaks are available therefore it can easily be used in algorithm trading systems and in expert advisors.

For MT4 version please click here.

Trendline breakouts occur in real-time and are not subject to back painting. Trendlines can however be subject to repainting unless turned off from the user settings. Any valid trendlines methodology can be used with the indicator, users can identify breakouts in order to infer future price movements.

The calculation method of the slope greatly affects the behavior of trendlines. By default, an average true range is used, returning a more constant slope amongst trendlines. Other methods might return trendlines with significantly different slopes. Stdev makes use of the standard deviation for the slope calculation, while Linreg makes use of the slope of a linear regression.

Key Features:

Alert Types: in addition to the terminal pop-up alerts, the mobile notification sends the alerts directly to your cell phone and by sending emails you will never lose a signal. All these alert methods can be turned on/off to fit your trading style and preferences.

                MetaTrader alert boxes.

                Mobile Notifications.

                Sending Emails.

      * For sending and receiving emails a SMTP server is needed.

The indicator is compatible with a wide range of financial instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, and commodities.

All buffers and entry signals are included as a buffer and available for processing in EAs.

User-friendly Interface: The user-friendly interface ensures traders of all levels can easily access and utilize this advanced tool.

 would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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