The GGP Trendlines with Breaks Alert MT4 Indicator is a technical analysis tool that can assist investors in identifying market trends. The indicator returns pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts. Users can control the steepness of the trendlines as well as their slope calculation method.

This indicator is MT4 conversion of the Trendlines with Breaks Indicator by “LuxAlgo “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently.

All buffers for trendlines and breaks are available therefore it can easily be used in algorithm trading systems and in expert advisors.

For MT5 version please click here.

Trendline breakouts occur in real-time and are not subject to back painting. Trendlines can however be subject to repainting unless turned off from the user settings. Any valid trendlines methodology can be used with the indicator, users can identify breakouts in order to infer future price movements.

The calculation method of the slope greatly affects the behavior of trendlines. By default, an average true range is used, returning a more constant slope amongst trendlines. Other methods might return trendlines with significantly different slopes. Stdev makes use of the standard deviation for the slope calculation, while Linreg makes use of the slope of a linear regression.

Key Features:

Alert Types: in addition to the terminal pop-up alerts, the mobile notification sends the alerts directly to your cell phone and by sending emails you will never lose a signal. All these alert methods can be turned on/off to fit your trading style and preferences.

MetaTrader alert boxes.

Mobile Notifications.

Sending Emails.

* For sending and receiving emails a SMTP server is needed.

The indicator is compatible with a wide range of financial instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, and commodities.

All buffers and entry signals are included as a buffer and available for processing in EAs.

User-friendly Interface: The user-friendly interface ensures traders of all levels can easily access and utilize this advanced tool.

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

See other products here.