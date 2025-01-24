FST Super Volume Buy and Sell

Introducing our groundbreaking indicator designed to elevate your trading strategy!

Unlock the power of precise volume analysis with Buy, Sell, and Neutral indicators.

Tailor your approach with customizable levels based on timeframes and moving average methods.


Key Features:

  1. Dynamic Volume Insights

    Instantly identify Buy, Sell, and Neutral volumes for informed trading decisions. Gain clarity on market sentiment like never before.

  2. Adaptable Level Configuration

    Customize and adapt levels to match your preferred timeframe and moving average method. Tailor the indicator to align with your unique trading style.

  3. Dual Moving Averages

    Explore the synergy of a fast and slow moving average, each with multiple method options. Uncover nuanced trends and trading opportunities with precision.

  4. Cross-Level Notifications

    Stay ahead of market shifts with cross-level notifications. Receive alerts instantly, ensuring you never miss a critical trading moment.

  5. Sound Alerts for Immediate Action

    Enhance your responsiveness with customizable sound alerts. Set distinct tones for different scenarios, ensuring you're alerted to potential opportunities or risks.


This advanced indicator empowers traders with a comprehensive toolkit for nuanced volume analysis.

Tailor your levels, explore dual moving averages, and stay informed with timely notifications and sound alerts.

Elevate your trading strategy to new heights with a tool designed for precision and adaptability.


MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111474

Strategy tester

While testing our indicator in the strategy tester, be sure to look at the Journal tab to see what the indicator would have done outside the tester.
You will see message like :
- "Would have popped an alert outside the tester."
- "Would have sended a notification outside the tester."

- "Would have sended an email outside the tester."


- "FST Super Volume Buy and Sell - EURUSD H1 - Level crossed at value 6020 going SELL"
- "FST Super Volume Buy and Sell - EURUSD H1 - Level crossed at value 5995 going BUY"
- "FST Super Volume Buy and Sell - EURUSD H1 - Level crossed at value 5890 being NEUTRAL"

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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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