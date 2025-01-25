FST Super Volume Buy and Sell MT5

Introducing our groundbreaking indicator designed to elevate your trading strategy!

Unlock the power of precise volume analysis with Buy, Sell, and Neutral indicators.

Tailor your approach with customizable levels based on timeframes and moving average methods.


Key Features:

  1. Dynamic Volume Insights

    Instantly identify Buy, Sell, and Neutral volumes for informed trading decisions. Gain clarity on market sentiment like never before.

  2. Adaptable Level Configuration

    Customize and adapt levels to match your preferred timeframe and moving average method. Tailor the indicator to align with your unique trading style.

  3. Dual Moving Averages

    Explore the synergy of a fast and slow moving average, each with multiple method options. Uncover nuanced trends and trading opportunities with precision.

  4. Cross-Level Notifications

    Stay ahead of market shifts with cross-level notifications. Receive alerts instantly, ensuring you never miss a critical trading moment.

  5. Sound Alerts for Immediate Action

    Enhance your responsiveness with customizable sound alerts. Set distinct tones for different scenarios, ensuring you're alerted to potential opportunities or risks.


This advanced indicator empowers traders with a comprehensive toolkit for nuanced volume analysis.

Tailor your levels, explore dual moving averages, and stay informed with timely notifications and sound alerts.

Elevate your trading strategy to new heights with a tool designed for precision and adaptability.


MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110404

Strategy tester

While testing our indicator in the strategy tester, be sure to look at the Journal tab to see what the indicator would have done outside the tester.
You will see message like :
- "Would have popped an alert outside the tester."
- "Would have sended a notification outside the tester."

- "Would have sended an email outside the tester."


- "FST Super Volume Buy and Sell - EURUSD H1 - Level crossed at value 6020 going SELL"
- "FST Super Volume Buy and Sell - EURUSD H1 - Level crossed at value 5995 going BUY"
- "FST Super Volume Buy and Sell - EURUSD H1 - Level crossed at value 5890 being NEUTRAL"


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (9)
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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
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5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Blahtech Limited
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Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
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