FST Mighty High and Low MT5

Introducing our revolutionary intra-day trading indicator, meticulously crafted to optimize your trading insights within the 24-hour market cycle.

Immerse yourself in historical data with precision using two distinctive modes - "All History" and "Last X Hours."


Key Features:

  1. All History Mode

    Uncover a comprehensive view of the day's dynamics. Instantly analyze the preceding day's high and low, 50% mid-point, and the open versus close price for the current day. Decode critical patterns to inform your trading decisions.

  2. Last X Hours Mode

    Tailor your analysis with flexibility. Choose from 120, 96, 72, 48, 24, 12, 6 or 4 hours to focus on the most recent market trends. Dynamically move along each new bar, revealing high and low values of the selected time range, along with the opening and closing prices.

    Experience a unique perspective as the indicator utilizes the middle-point as the 0 value. Witness a positive value when the live data is above the midpoint, and a negative value when below. Easily identify trend direction and horizontal movements for timely decision-making.

  3. Notification System for Timely Alerts

    Stay ahead of market shifts with our robust notification system. Receive alerts through pop-ups, emails, or mobile notifications, ensuring you never miss crucial trading opportunities.

  4. Sound Alerts for Immediate Action

    Enhance your responsiveness with customizable sound alerts. Set unique tones for different scenarios, including an alarm to wake you up for significant market movements.


This advanced indicator empowers intra-day traders with unparalleled precision, allowing for strategic analysis within the entire 24-hour trading cycle.

Effortlessly discern trend directions and horizontal movements, refining your trading strategy.

Elevate your intra-day trading experience with our innovative indicator, unlocking a new level of insight and adaptability.


MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110258

Strategy tester

While testing our indicator in the strategy tester, be sure to look at the Journal tab to see what the indicator would have done outside the tester.
You will see message like :
- "Would have popped an alert outside the tester."
- "Would have sended a notification outside the tester."
- "Would have sended an email outside the tester."


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (9)
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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Blahtech Limited
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Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
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