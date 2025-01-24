FST Super Volume Buy and Sell

Introducing our groundbreaking indicator designed to elevate your trading strategy!

Unlock the power of precise volume analysis with Buy, Sell, and Neutral indicators.

Tailor your approach with customizable levels based on timeframes and moving average methods.


Key Features:

  1. Dynamic Volume Insights

    Instantly identify Buy, Sell, and Neutral volumes for informed trading decisions. Gain clarity on market sentiment like never before.

  2. Adaptable Level Configuration

    Customize and adapt levels to match your preferred timeframe and moving average method. Tailor the indicator to align with your unique trading style.

  3. Dual Moving Averages

    Explore the synergy of a fast and slow moving average, each with multiple method options. Uncover nuanced trends and trading opportunities with precision.

  4. Cross-Level Notifications

    Stay ahead of market shifts with cross-level notifications. Receive alerts instantly, ensuring you never miss a critical trading moment.

  5. Sound Alerts for Immediate Action

    Enhance your responsiveness with customizable sound alerts. Set distinct tones for different scenarios, ensuring you're alerted to potential opportunities or risks.


This advanced indicator empowers traders with a comprehensive toolkit for nuanced volume analysis.

Tailor your levels, explore dual moving averages, and stay informed with timely notifications and sound alerts.

Elevate your trading strategy to new heights with a tool designed for precision and adaptability.


MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111474

Strategy tester

While testing our indicator in the strategy tester, be sure to look at the Journal tab to see what the indicator would have done outside the tester.
You will see message like :
- "Would have popped an alert outside the tester."
- "Would have sended a notification outside the tester."

- "Would have sended an email outside the tester."


- "FST Super Volume Buy and Sell - EURUSD H1 - Level crossed at value 6020 going SELL"
- "FST Super Volume Buy and Sell - EURUSD H1 - Level crossed at value 5995 going BUY"
- "FST Super Volume Buy and Sell - EURUSD H1 - Level crossed at value 5890 being NEUTRAL"

