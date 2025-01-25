FST Super MACD MT5

Introducing our cutting-edge product, an innovative MACD Oscillator with a dynamic level enhanced by a decimal point Moving Average (MA) also with the versatility of multiple moving average modes.

This advanced trading tool brings precision and flexibility to your technical analysis, offering a seamless experience for traders seeking a competitive edge in the financial markets.


Key Features:

  1. Dynamic Level Precision

    Our MACD Oscillator is equipped with a dynamic level feature, providing traders with unparalleled precision in analyzing market trends. The dynamic level adapts to real-time market conditions, ensuring accurate and timely insights.

  2. Decimal Point Moving Average (MA)

    Enhancing the traditional MACD approach, our product incorporates a Decimal Point Moving Average. This sophisticated MA adds granularity to your analysis, allowing for a finer understanding of price movements and trend shifts.

  3. Notification System

    Stay informed and ahead of the curve with our integrated notification system. Receive instant alerts on your preferred devices or platforms, ensuring you never miss a critical market event. Whether you're on the go or focused on other tasks, our notification system keeps you connected to the market action.

  4. Sound Alerts for Timely Responses

    In addition to visual notifications, our MACD Oscillator features customizable sound alerts. Set distinct tones for different market scenarios, empowering you to respond promptly to potential trading opportunities or risks.

  5. Real Tics Movement Analysis

    Gain a competitive edge by leveraging real-tick movement analysis. Our MACD Oscillator processes real-time ticks, providing you with up-to-the-moment insights into market dynamics. Make decisions based on the most current data, enhancing the accuracy of your trading strategy.

  6. Multiple moving average modes

    This powerful feature allows traders to tailor their analysis with various moving average types, adapting to diverse market conditions. Whether you prefer Simple Moving Averages (SMA), Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), or Weighted Moving Averages (WMA), our MACD Oscillator provides the flexibility needed to align with your unique trading strategy.

    The inclusion of multiple moving average modes significantly broadens the scope of technical analysis, enabling users to fine-tune their approach based on specific market characteristics. Whether you seek smoother trend indications or prioritize responsiveness to recent price changes, our MACD Oscillator caters to your preferences.


Empower your trading strategy with the precision of our MACD Oscillator, featuring a dynamic level, Decimal Point MA, and a robust notification system. Stay ahead of market trends and make informed decisions with this sophisticated tool.

Navigate through the intricacies of the financial markets with confidence, armed with a tool that goes beyond the conventional. Explore the possibilities of multiple moving average modes and empower your trading decisions with the precision and adaptability that only our MACD Oscillator can deliver.


MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110047

Strategy tester

While testing our indicator in the strategy tester, be sure to look at the Journal tab to see what the indicator would have done outside the tester.
You will see message like :
- "Would have popped an alert outside the tester."
- "Would have sended a notification outside the tester."
- "Would have sended an email outside the tester."


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Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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