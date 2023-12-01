Quick Funding in Prop Trading Firms

4.85

This EA is designed to pass challenges of prop firms (proprietary trading firm) that allow use of High and Low Frequency trading strategies.

A Gift included in this expert  : Range Breakout strategy that identify daily support and resistance levels and initiating both Long and Short trades automaticly at these key points.

We use special HFT strategy that detect large movements and employ stop loss to protect your equity. It has build-in equity protector which will stop the EA once the profit target is met.Backtest:  default setting with Symbol: US30, Date: Do not tick Use Date, Timeframe: M1, Spread: 100. Contact me via PM if you have issue backtesting it.

Setfile for HFT challenges (50K) (US30)  : Download ( Ask for any account size).

Setfile for funded and real accounts (50K) (US30) : Download

Ask for the manual and Setfiles after your purchase .

If you encounter any difficulties setting up our EA in your accounts, I can remotely configure it for you using the AnyDesk app.

The proprietary trading firms mentioned below allow high-frequency trading during the initial and secondary phases of the evaluation. However, it is restricted in the funded account. That's why we've incorporated our top strategy, "Range Breakout," to ensure profitability and receive monthly payouts (ask me for discount codes ):

Tested to pass:

Delta Funding Fx (first stage/phase)
8figuretrader (Also accept USA traders, please check with them before purchase)
Algo Forex Funds
Prop Firm Capital (1 Step, not Lightning, not 2 Step)

Tested to pass and no longer supported, these prop firm now longer use MT4 server as of 11/Aug/2024:
Infinity Forex Funds (HFT Limited /Algo/HFT)
Nova Funding 
Sure Leverage 
Lion Heart 
Next Step Funding (HFT Limited Edition)
Quantec Trading Capital (One/Two Step Challenge)
Social Trading Club (1 Step/HFT)
Only Funds 
M Solutions
Fast Forex Funding
Waka Funding
MDPProp Firm Capital (1-Step)

Note: 8Cap driven prop firms may stop offering HFT challenges any time from now, check with the prop firm before the purchase of this EA.

Not recommended/not supported:

Other Prop firms, other brokers, and all funded prop firms:

Points to note:

  • Use of VPS is necessary with latency less then 30ms. The lower the latency, you will be able to meet your profit target sooner.
  • Timeframe: 1 Minute or 5 Minute.
  • Symbol: US30 (DJ30, SP500), GER40  or other indices which your prop firm offers. US30 setfiles is provided upon purchase activation of the EA.
  • This is NOT a martingale EA, NOT a grid EA. It opens one trade at 1 time only, it close a trade before opening another one.  Every trade has a stop loss settings.
  • HFT Prop Firm EA is intended to use to pass HFT prop firm evaluations and challenges, it is NOT tested to work with  other type of challenges, funded prop firm account nor live/real broker accounts
  • The Range Breakout strategy, on the other hand, has been tested successfully for demo and real accounts after obtaining funding from any proprietary firm or any broker account.

Disclaimer: If you are unfamiliar with what prop firms are, how they operate, or what HFT challenges entail, please refrain from purchasing this EA. This product is strictly for those intending to use it for passing HFT prop firm challenges.




İncelemeler 29
bharatw
267
bharatw 2024.11.03 08:21 
 

I am very pleased with the service Abdeljalil provides. He is very professional and helpful. I wasn't sure about the experience, so I started with a small account. Will soon be enabling his EA on a live account. Once I receive the payout, I will surely move ahead with a larger account as I trust his abilities.

CarlosSantosCustom
61
CarlosSantosCustom 2024.09.10 21:47 
 

Le développeur est très à l'écoute des clients, il n'hésite pas à passer du temps avec eux jusqu'à ce que le produit soit fonctionnel. J'avais un problème qu'il a su voir et régler via AnyDesk, je le remercie beaucoup pour ça. Je ferai un edit de ce message quand j'aurais un détail des performances sur plusieurs mois.

AlexandruHoarca
24
AlexandruHoarca 2024.08.17 13:11 
 

This guy it's a god, he helps you for every problem. The EA it's perfect.

