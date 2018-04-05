Euro killer Fuzzy logic 4 hour

Summary:

This strategy is designed to trade the EUR/USD currency pair utilizing a sophisticated combination of technical indicators. It seeks to automate the trading process by analyzing market conditions based on various metrics and executing trades following the defined strategy rules.

Key Features:

Indicators Used:

1.  Williams Percentage Range (WPR): Used for momentum trading.

2.  MACD: To identify potential buy and sell signals based on the cross of moving averages.

3.  OSMA: A variant of MACD.

4.  Keltner Channel: To define volatility and potential breakout levels.

5.  Average Directional Index (ADX): To determine the strength of a trend.

6.  Ichimoku Cloud: Provides support/resistance levels along with trend direction.

7.  DeMarker: To measure price movement intensity.

8.  Bears Power & Bulls Power: To assess bullish/bearish momentum.

Entry and Exit Signals:

1.  The EA generates long (buy) and short (sell) entry signals using a fuzzy logic approach. This involves multiple indicators where a condition must meet a certain percentage (e.g., 71% conditions must be met for a signal).

2.  Exit signals are also generated based on fuzzy logic, indicating when to close positions.

Trading Options:

1.  Options to avoid trading during weekends and to close positions at the end of the day.

2.  Ability to limit trades based on session hours and specified time ranges.

Orders Management:

1.  Includes mechanisms for managing stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels, including dynamic updates for trailing stops.

2.  There's support for fixing potential issues with slippage and managing multiple orders through a magic number.

Money Management:

1.  Features fixed lot size management and the ability to scale lots based on previous trades.

2.  Checks against maximum and minimum stop loss and profit target settings.

Trading Logic:

·  OnTick Functionality:

o  Every time a new tick is received, the EA checks for sufficient historical data (bars) and updates indicator values.

o  If a bar has just opened, it evaluates and sets trading conditions.

o  Signals for new positions are identified based on the trading conditions set by various indicators.

o  Positions are opened or closed based on generated signals and defined trading rules.

Additional Features:

·  Session Management: The EA has the ability to define the trading hours for different days and adjust its trading strategies accordingly.

·  Performance Logging: The EA has verbose logging functionalities for debugging and monitoring its execution, including logging trades and errors.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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