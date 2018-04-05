Euro killer Fuzzy logic 4 hour

Summary:

This strategy is designed to trade the EUR/USD currency pair utilizing a sophisticated combination of technical indicators. It seeks to automate the trading process by analyzing market conditions based on various metrics and executing trades following the defined strategy rules.

Key Features:

Indicators Used:

1. Williams Percentage Range (WPR): Used for momentum trading.

2. MACD: To identify potential buy and sell signals based on the cross of moving averages.

3. OSMA: A variant of MACD.

4. Keltner Channel: To define volatility and potential breakout levels.

5. Average Directional Index (ADX): To determine the strength of a trend.

6. Ichimoku Cloud: Provides support/resistance levels along with trend direction.

7. DeMarker: To measure price movement intensity.

8. Bears Power & Bulls Power: To assess bullish/bearish momentum.

Entry and Exit Signals:

1. The EA generates long (buy) and short (sell) entry signals using a fuzzy logic approach. This involves multiple indicators where a condition must meet a certain percentage (e.g., 71% conditions must be met for a signal).

2. Exit signals are also generated based on fuzzy logic, indicating when to close positions.

Trading Options:

1. Options to avoid trading during weekends and to close positions at the end of the day.

2. Ability to limit trades based on session hours and specified time ranges.

Orders Management:

1. Includes mechanisms for managing stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels, including dynamic updates for trailing stops.

2. There's support for fixing potential issues with slippage and managing multiple orders through a magic number.

Money Management:

1. Features fixed lot size management and the ability to scale lots based on previous trades.

2. Checks against maximum and minimum stop loss and profit target settings.

Trading Logic:

· OnTick Functionality:

o Every time a new tick is received, the EA checks for sufficient historical data (bars) and updates indicator values.

o If a bar has just opened, it evaluates and sets trading conditions.

o Signals for new positions are identified based on the trading conditions set by various indicators.

o Positions are opened or closed based on generated signals and defined trading rules.

Additional Features:

· Session Management: The EA has the ability to define the trading hours for different days and adjust its trading strategies accordingly.

· Performance Logging: The EA has verbose logging functionalities for debugging and monitoring its execution, including logging trades and errors.



