Cluster order flow footprint with volume profile

🎯 PROFESSIONAL FOOTPRINT CHART INDICATOR


A Footprint Chart is an advanced order flow visualization tool that displays the volume traded at each price level within a candlestick. Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show open, high, low, and close prices, footprint charts reveal the battle between buyers and sellers at every price level.

KEY CONCEPT: Footprint charts show WHERE volume occurred, not just HOW MUCH volume occurred. This is critical for understanding institutional activity and market structure.


📊 ORDER FLOW ANALYSIS

Institutional-Grade Order Flow Visualization

🟢 Real-time bid/ask volume distribution at each price level
🟢 Simulated order flow from tick volume data
🟢 Diagonal imbalance detection (3 levels of intensity)
🟢 Color-coded imbalances:  (buyer) |  (seller)
🟢 Bid x Ask format with customizable separator
🟢 Volume weighted at each price based on price action


📈 VOLUME PROFILE

Advanced Volume Profile Integration

🔵 Per-bar dominant volume profile (shows winning side)
🔵 Session POC visualization (Point of Control)
🔵 Historical POC preservation with caching system
🔵 Real-time POC calculation for current bar


⚖️ DELTA ANALYSIS

Comprehensive Delta Metrics

🟡 Real-time delta calculation (Ask - Bid volume)
🟡 Cumulative delta across visible bars
🟡 Color-coded delta table (positive/negative)
🟡 Per-bar delta metrics with precision tracking


🎮 INTERACTIVE CONTROLS

Professional Trading Interface

🟣 Vertical scale adjustment (+/- buttons)
🟣 Position controls (move chart up/down)
🟣 Reset button (return to defaults)
🟣 Visual scale indicator with color feedback
🟣 Real-time operation - all controls work instantly


🎨 VISUAL CUSTOMIZATION

Fully Customizable Professional Appearance

🟠 Adjustable bar width and spacing
🟠 Customizable colors for all elements
🟠 Bullish/bearish candle coloring
🟠 Optional separator bar in middle
🟠 60+ input parameters for complete customization
🟠 Text size adjustments
🟠 Font selection options
🟠 Optional time and price labels


⚡ PERFORMANCE & OPTIMIZATION

Enterprise-Level Performance

🔴 Historical bar caching (300 bars capacity)
🔴 Imbalance locking on closed bars
🔴 Efficient real-time updates
🔴 Configurable refresh rate
🔴 Optimized rendering engine


💼 PROFESSIONAL TRADING SOLUTION

Designed for Serious Traders | Institutional Quality | MetaTrader Compatible



***DEMO SETTINGS***

WHEN YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED THE DEMO, MAKE SURE TO CHOOSE THIS MODEL - EVERY TICK (THE MOST PRECISE METHOD BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE LEAST TIMEFRAMES TO GENERATE EACH TICK). AND YOU HAVE ALSO ENOUGH HISTORY DATA. FOLLOW MY ONLINE INSTRUCTIONS ON THE SETTINGS FOR VISUAL REPRESENTATIONS OF THE FOOTPRINT.

Overlay Window

The primary display area showing the footprint candles. This window can be positioned anywhere on your chart using the position parameters.


Why Use Footprint Charts?

🎯 Precise Entry/Exit Points

Identify exact price levels where large players are active, allowing for surgical trade entries with minimal risk.

📊 Order Flow Transparency

See the aggression of buyers vs sellers in real-time, revealing true market sentiment beyond price action.

💪 Imbalance Detection

Automatically identify volume imbalances that signal strong directional pressure and potential breakouts.

🏛️ Institutional Footprints

Track where "Smart Money" is accumulating or distributing, helping you trade alongside institutions.

🎯 Volume Profile

Histogram: Shows dominant side volume

How This Indicator Works

The Cluster Footprint Order Chart with Volume profile  is specifically designed for MetaTrader 4, which provides native tick-by-tick volume data. This indicator uses intelligent volume inference based on:

  • Price Movement Analysis: Direction and speed of price changes
  • Tick Count Scaling: Number of price updates at each level
  • Volume Distribution: Statistical modelling of bid/ask volume
  • Real-Time Updates: Dynamic volume allocation as price touches levels

ℹ️ IMPORTANT: This indicator simulates order flow behaviour similar to professional platforms. While not based on direct exchange data, it provides accurate representations of market microstructure for MT4 users.


Free Time and Sales indicator if you subscribe for 3 months or more. Time and Sales indicator is not included with this.


Settings and Configuration

ℹ️ IMPORTANT: !!! Please watch my video thoroughly to understand and apply the correct settings !!!



