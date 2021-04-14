Ind Channel Exit
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 14 April 2021
As you know, the price always moves in a certain channel and when the price goes out of the channel, it always tends to return back to the trading channel
The Ind Channel Exit indicator will help you not to miss the price going out of the channel
It can show an alert or send a message to the terminal on your smartphone that the next bar has closed above or below the channel levels
It has a minimum number of settings and the main parameter is the Channel Multiplier, which determines the width of the trading channel
In the screenshots, you can see the possible entry and exit points of a trade
Recommended timeframe - H1
An Expert Advisor written on the "Exit Channel" trading strategy, using this simple but very useful indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64878