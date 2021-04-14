Ind Channel Exit

As you know, the price always moves in a certain channel and when the price goes out of the channel, it always tends to return back to the trading channel

The Ind Channel Exit indicator will help you not to miss the price going out of the channel

It can show an alert or send a message to the terminal on your smartphone that the next bar has closed above or below the channel levels

It has a minimum number of settings and the main parameter is the Channel Multiplier, which determines the width of the trading channel

In the screenshots, you can see the possible entry and exit points of a trade

Recommended timeframe - H1

An Expert Advisor written on the "Exit Channel" trading strategy, using this simple but very useful indicator here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64878


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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