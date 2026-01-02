One Click Trade Manager

This is not an EA – it’s a simple and powerful MT5 indicator designed to help you manage trades quickly and easily.

 Key Features:

  • TP1 Auto-Set – Fixed at 1RR

  • TP2 Auto-Set – Set at 2RR

  • Fast Lot Calculation – Calculates lot size based on SL in 1 second

  • Quick Actions:

    • Close All Trades

    • Move to Breakeven

    • Set TP at RR1 / RR2

  • User-Friendly – No complex setup, just attach to chart and start using

📞 Support:
Telegram – @inForexVIP
WhatsApp – +923118409597

🔜 MT4 Version Coming Soon
We are available for any issues or updates.

Make trading easier – manage everything with one click! ✅

