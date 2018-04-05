Classical Method

A professional robot that implements a classic trading strategy without indicators.

On an ongoing basis, orders are opened in both directions. A series of orders is controlled by a non-indicator algorithm.

The essence of the work is this. There are always two series and always one of them is in profit, and some is in drawdown.

The closing of a profitable series occurs together with the closing of the least profitable orders from the opposite series.

This task is controlled by the so-called wave algorithm. And it is by optimizing the parameters of the waves that the bot can be configured to work with other currency pairs.

By default, the bot is configured for EURUSD, H1.