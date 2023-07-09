Breakout Scalp Indicator

It's a Breakout Scalper On support and resistance and order blocks.

Benefits of the indicator:

  • does not redraw arrows.
  • works on all currency pairs.
  • high signal accuracy
  • good for scalping

Accuracy level is more than 95 percent.

Best TF m15 for gold and major FX pairs

Indicator settings:

  • Default for M15,M30, H1
  •  Best Pair -Gold and major FX pairs

Few copies at this price till 10th October


A Very power indicator on scalping M15




Best TF M15, M30,1HR

Best Pairs Gold, Major fx pairs

set file default.









































Eleazar Contreras
72
Eleazar Contreras 2023.08.25 23:59 
 

Hello guys, I must confess that I was using the indicator wrong but with the assistance of Mr. Mohit I clarified my doubts and the indicator works perfectly and gives precise signals in 15 M with the XAU The technical service provided by Mr. Mohit is also very good and answers all questions and doubts. I really recommend the indicator 100%

Liviu Groza
394
Liviu Groza 2023.08.02 23:29 
 

Great support from Mohit, he is friendly and professional with all questions that i have. The indicator is work perfect how is describe

Wa Cham
278
Wa Cham 2023.07.27 12:09 
 

First, the user support is wonderful. The author is really nice and responsive. He fixes my technical problems of my EA set up. Gives me many trading recommendations. And his reply is very quick. Second, the indicator is work well with his EA. If you follow his recommendations, the drawdown is really low and the profit is good also. I also makes additional manual trading to gain higher profit by using his indicator and EA. The trading performance is similar to his live signal result.

Produits recommandés
Plus de l'auteur
Liquidity Trap Reversals
Mohit Dhariwal
Indicateurs
The  Liquidity Trap reversal indicator hunts the Liquidity sweeps and when there is quick reversal after the stop hunts it catches it nicely and quickly.  A liquidity trap in trading typically refers to a price zone where a large number of orders (especially stop-losses and pending orders) are concentrated . Liquidity Trap → Stop Hunt → Quick Reversal Price consolidates near a key level (e.g., support). Liquidity builds below this level (stop-losses, breakout orders). A sudden sharp move (stop
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicateurs
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Swing Hit Perfect Master
Mohit Dhariwal
Indicateurs
The Swing Hit Perfect Master Indicator for MT4 displays accurate buy and sell signals on the chart and is no repaint and can be used on any pair, gold and indices. It's all in one the best indicator Swing and trend detection and is able to make precise entries. The indicator for MT4 points dots on the chart arrow after the swing high and low is maintained and takes perfect entries with the trend. The template shows the lows and highs of the market. They mark good entry and exit points. The blue
Perfect Trend Hit
Mohit Dhariwal
Indicateurs
30% DISCOUNT ! DISCOUNT ! DISCOUNT ONLY FOR 5 USERS at125$ valid for 1 day only.Grab it The PERFECT TREND HIT creates   BUY and SELL  perfect trend   arrow signals based on ADX EMA AND RSI And all filters inbuilt with accurate trend entries. Furthermore, the indicator and template display the trend direction, strength, and trade recommendation for independent price charts. ROCK WITH THE TREND Moreover, it shows the final trade recommendation to BUY or SELL with all filters and displays that info
Smart Set up Levels
Mohit Dhariwal
Indicateurs
Smart Set up leve l is a very powerful indicator based on the concept of order blocks and set up entries with proper fvg and breakouts to make a very nice level to enter like a pro trader. Very easy to use interface and friendly to enter on buy and sell signals. Works Best on M15 Time frame on Gold, Bitcoin and Fx pairs. Daily 4-5 trades on each pair  Works great on gold like a pro on M15 It is non repainting nor lagging It is very powerful indicator giving precise entries and prop acts can be c
