Breakout Scalp Indicator

4.33

October OFFER: Free Ea with it This is valid till 30th of October.

After purchase of indicator connect me on telegram @anabullbear or inbox in mql5 to get free Ea 

It's a Breakout Scalper On support and resistance and order blocks.

Benefits of the indicator:

  • does not redraw arrows.
  • works on all currency pairs.
  • high signal accuracy
  • good for scalping

Accuracy level is more than 95 percent.

Best TF m15 for gold and major FX pairs

Indicator settings:

  • Default for M15,M30, H1
  •  Best Pair -Gold and major FX pairs

Few copies at this price till 10th October


A Very power indicator on scalping M15




Best TF M15, M30,1HR

Best Pairs Gold, Major fx pairs

set file default.









































İncelemeler 7
Eleazar Contreras
72
Eleazar Contreras 2023.08.25 23:59 
 

Hello guys, I must confess that I was using the indicator wrong but with the assistance of Mr. Mohit I clarified my doubts and the indicator works perfectly and gives precise signals in 15 M with the XAU The technical service provided by Mr. Mohit is also very good and answers all questions and doubts. I really recommend the indicator 100%

Liviu Groza
394
Liviu Groza 2023.08.02 23:29 
 

Great support from Mohit, he is friendly and professional with all questions that i have. The indicator is work perfect how is describe

Wa Cham
278
Wa Cham 2023.07.27 12:09 
 

First, the user support is wonderful. The author is really nice and responsive. He fixes my technical problems of my EA set up. Gives me many trading recommendations. And his reply is very quick. Second, the indicator is work well with his EA. If you follow his recommendations, the drawdown is really low and the profit is good also. I also makes additional manual trading to gain higher profit by using his indicator and EA. The trading performance is similar to his live signal result.

Önerilen ürünler
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Göstergeler
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Göstergeler
Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge. Fiyatın tahmin edilebilir ve ölçülebilir bir şekilde ortalamaya döndüğü ve yön değiştirdiği gerçeğinden yararlanır, bu da nicel olmayan ticaret stratejilerinden büyük ölçüde daha iyi performans gösteren net giriş ve çıkış kurallarına izin verir. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Ticaret sinyallerini temizle Ticaret yapmak inanılmaz derecede kolay Özelleşt
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Your good friend
Sergei Semenov
Göstergeler
Your Good Friends — this is not just an indicator, but your reliable trading assistant, designed for traders who value simplicity, clarity, and stability. It combines the best classic methods of technical analysis — support and resistance levels, reversal signals, visual cues — and presents them in the clearest, most user-friendly format possible. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders — especially those who want to eliminate chaos, reduce stress, and trade based on clear signals.
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi MT4 için "Sabah Yıldızı deseni". - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Fiyat Hareketi ticareti için çok güçlü bir göstergedir: Yeniden boyama yok, gecikme yok. - Gösterge grafikte boğa Sabah Yıldızı desenlerini algılar: Grafikte mavi ok sinyali (resimlere bakın). - PC, Mobil ve E-posta uyarılarıyla. - Ayrıca kardeşi - ayı "Akşam Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi mevcuttur (aşağıdaki bağlantıyı takip edin). - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Destek/Direnç Seviyeleriyle birleştir
Adjustable Fractals mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Ayarlanabilir Fraktallar" - fraktal göstergesinin gelişmiş bir versiyonudur, çok kullanışlı bir ticaret aracıdır! - Bildiğimiz gibi Standart fraktallar mt4 göstergesinin hiç ayarı yoktur - bu, yatırımcılar için çok elverişsizdir. - Ayarlanabilir Fraktallar bu sorunu çözmüştür - gerekli tüm ayarlara sahiptir: - Göstergenin ayarlanabilir periyodu (önerilen değerler - 7'nin üzerinde). - Fiyatın Yüksek/Düşük noktalarına ayarlanabilir mesafe. - Fraktal oklarının ayarlanabilir tasarımı. - Gösterged
Trading Levels Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Ticaret Seviyeleri Göstergesi, giriş noktalarını, tutma pozisyonlarını ve trend yönünü belirlemek için tasarlanmış bir ticaret sistemidir. Tek bir komplekste çalışan çeşitli mekanizmaları içerir, trend yönünün dalga analizini, sinyalleri oluştururken seviye analizini içerir, olası TP ve SL hedeflerini gösterir. Gösterge yetenekleri Mevcut mumun üzerinde sinyal okları görünür ve yeniden renklendirilmez. Fiyatın sıçradığı seviyeleri aramak için özel algoritmalar kullanır. Trendlere göre çalışır.
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Göstergeler
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, agresif scalping ve ikili opsiyonlarda hızlı girişler yapmak için tasarlanmıştır , her mumda sinyaller üreterek her an neler olduğunu tam olarak bilmenizi sağlar. Happy Scalping kanalına katılın: MQL5 Yeniden çizim yapmaz : Mevcut mumun sinyali gerçek ZAMAN da üretilir, bu da mum hala şekillenirken, fiyatın bir önceki mumun kapanışına göre yukarı ya da aşağı gitmesine bağlı olarak değişebileceği anlamına gelir. Ancak bir kez mum kapanınca , sinyalin rengi tamamen sabit kalır . Değ
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Special offer! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Quantum Entry is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely known strategies among traders: the Breakout Strategy! This indicator produces crystal clear buy and sell signals based on breakouts of key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it uses advanced calculations to accurately confirm the breakout! When a breakout occurs, you receive instant alerts. No lag and no repai
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Göstergeler
Trend Yakalayıcı (The Trend Catcher): Uyarı göstergesine sahip Trend Catcher Stratejisi, yatırımcılara piyasa trendlerini ve olası giriş-çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına göre uyum sağlayan dinamik Trend Catcher Stratejisi, trend yönünün net bir görsel temsilini sunar. Yatırımcılar, tercihleri ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trend tespiti yapar, olası dönüşleri sinyaller, bir takip eden du
FREE
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Göstergeler
VR Cub , yüksek kaliteli giriş noktaları elde etmenin bir göstergesidir. Gösterge, matematiksel hesaplamaları kolaylaştırmak ve bir pozisyona giriş noktalarının aranmasını basitleştirmek için geliştirildi. Göstergenin yazıldığı ticaret stratejisi uzun yıllardan beri etkinliğini kanıtlamaktadır. Ticaret stratejisinin basitliği, acemi yatırımcıların bile başarılı bir şekilde ticaret yapmasına olanak tanıyan büyük avantajıdır. VR Cub, pozisyon açılış noktalarını ve Kâr Al ve Zararı Durdur hedef sev
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "Dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Satın Alma bölgeleriyle Güç Endeksi" MT4 için Yeniden Boyama Yok. - Güç endeksi, fiyat ve hacim verilerini tek bir değerde birleştiren en iyi göstergelerden biridir. - Dinamik Aşırı Satın Alma bölgesinden Satış işlemlerini ve dinamik Aşırı Satış bölgesinden Satın Alma işlemlerini almak harikadır. - Bu gösterge, Momentum ticareti için trend yönünde mükemmeldir. - Dinamik Aşırı Satın Alma bölgesi - sarı çizginin üstünde. - Dinamik Aşırı Satış bö
Trend Mate MultiFrame
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Göstergeler
This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082 The main idea is to support your decision to  trade  according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes. For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Göstergeler
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Night Ghost - İkili opsiyonlar için ok göstergesi. Bu, gelecekte sizin için güvenilir bir yardımcıdır! - Grafikte yeniden çizim yok -Tüm döviz çiftlerinde harika çalışıyor! -%90'a varan gösterge doğruluğu (Özellikle geceleri) -Uzun süre kurulum yapmaya gerek yok (İkili Opsiyonlar için mükemmel kurulum) - Geç olmayan sinyaller - Mevcut mum üzerinde bir sinyalin görünümü -M1 dönemi için mükemmel (Artık Yok!) - Göz dostu mum rengi (Kırmızı ve Mavi) -Yüklü Uyarı Onunla çalışmak: - Mavi
Daily Trend Scalper
Remi Passanello
Göstergeler
Günlük Trend Ölçekleyici (DTS) Bu gösterge, RPTrade Pro Solutions sistemlerinin bir parçasıdır. DTS, Fiyat Hareketi, Dinamik Destek ve Dirençleri kullanan günlük bir trend göstergesidir. Herkes tarafından kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır, ticarete yeni başlayanlar bile kullanabilir. ASLA yeniden boyamaz. Endikasyonlar yakından kapana doğru verilmiştir. Tek başına kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır, başka bir göstergeye gerek yoktur. Günün başında size trend ve potansiyel Take Profit verir. O n
QuantumEdge Trader
Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
Göstergeler
QuantumEdge Trader v1.0 AI-Powered Precision Signals for Serious Traders QuantumEdge Trader is a smart and reliable indicator that delivers accurate BUY and SELL signals using advanced market analysis and trend detection. Designed for M1 to M60 timeframes, it's ideal for scalping and intraday strategies. --- Key Features: No Repaint – Signals never change after appearing Smart trend filters to reduce noise Adjustable sensitivity and alerts Perfect for XAUUSD, EURUSD, and m
Diamond Trend
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Göstergeler
Indicator which identifies Trend and also buy/sell opportunities. Use for entries aligned to the Trend.  Although Diamond Trend is very accurate identifying entry points, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation. Remind to look for those Assets and Timeframes which best fit to your trader behavior/need... Valid for Scalping and Long Term operations. Please, set up a Bars Chart to be able to visualize the indicator properly...  ...And remind to give
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Wycoff For Intraday And Swing Trading
Dhabaleswar Prasad Jena
Göstergeler
Please follow the "How To Trade" instructions exactly for best results Wycoff theory is vastly used by institutional traders but when it comes to retail traders the concept isn't well understood by most. It is even more difficult to implement in intraday & swing trading. This No REPAINT indicator helps you in analyzing the market cycles and plots buy/sell signals at the start of trending phase. It studies the market strength of bulls and bears and does a effort Vs reward matrix calculation befor
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Trading System Double Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trading System Double Trend - çeşitli göstergelerden oluşan bağımsız bir işlem sistemidir. Genel trendin yönünü belirler ve fiyat hareketi yönünde sinyaller verir. Ölçeklendirme, gün içi veya hafta içi ticaret için kullanılabilir. Olasılıklar Herhangi bir zaman diliminde ve ticaret aracında (Forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler) çalışır. Grafik yüklemeden bilgilerin basit görsel okunması Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve sinyalleri tamamlamaz Yalnızca mum kapandığında
Ultimate Trader Dashboard MT4
Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Ultimate Trader Panosu — Hareket Edeni Ticaret Et Hareket Edeni Açıklıkla Ticaret Et Bu araç ilk kullanım günü içinde kendini geri kazanır. Günün hemen hemen her anında bir sembol trend içindedir. Tek ihtiyacınız olan şey farkındalıktır. Ultimate Trader Panosu (UTD), neyin hareket ettiğini ve hangi yönde hareket ettiğini anlık olarak bilinç içinde tutarak akışı takip edebilmeniz için sizi akışla mücadele etmek yerine hazırlar. Tescilli CSM algoritması tarafından desteklenen UTD, korelasyon, yön
Forecast System
Peter Maggen
Göstergeler
Bu, Breakout ve FIBONACCI seviyelerine dayanan basit bir stratejidir. Bir kopuşun ardından, ya piyasa doğrudan 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru ilerlemeye devam ediyor veya %50 seviyesine geri döner (düzeltme olarak da adlandırılır) ve ardından büyük olasılıkla başlangıç yönünde 161, 261 ve 423 seviyelerine doğru harekete devam eder. Sistemin anahtarı yeşil (YUKARI TREND) veya kırmızı (AŞAĞI TREND) dikdörtgen nesneyle gösterilen kırılma çubuğunun tespitidir. Kırılma anında fibonacci hede
ZigZag on Trend
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" ZigZag on Trend " göstergesi, fiyat hareketinin yönünü belirlemenin yanı sıra bir çubuk ve pip hesaplayıcıdır. Zikzak şeklinde sunulan bir trend çizgisi ile fiyatın yönünü izleyen bir trend göstergesi ve trend yönünde geçen çubuk sayısını ve dikey ölçekteki nokta sayısını hesaplayan bir sayaçtan oluşur. (Hesaplamalar çubuğun açılmasıyla yapılır) Gösterge yeniden çizilmez. Kolaylık sağlamak için renkli çubuklar veya çizgiler şeklinde tasarlanmıştır. Tüm TF'lerde kullanılabilir, ancak en iyisi M
AMD Adaptive MA MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
5 (1)
Göstergeler
AMD Uyarlanabilir Hareketli Ortalama (AAMA) AAMA, MetaTrader 4 için geliştirilmiş, piyasa koşullarına göre tepkisini otomatik olarak ayarlayan bir uyarlanabilir hareketli ortalama göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler: Kaufman Verimlilik Oranı’na dayalı uyarlanabilir hareketli ortalama – güçlü trendlerde hızlı tepki verir, yatay piyasalarda gürültüyü filtreler 4 AMD piyasa aşamasının otomatik tespiti: Birikim (Accumulation), Yükseliş (Markup), Dağıtım (Distribution), Düşüş (Markdown) ATR aracılığıyla
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Göstergeler
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
Cyclic Impulse
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Grafikleri yapılandıran ve döngüsel fiyat hareketlerini belirleyen teknik bir gösterge. Herhangi bir grafik üzerinde çalışabilirim. Birkaç çeşit bildirim var. Grafiğin kendisinde ek oklar var. Tarihe yeniden bakmadan, mumun kapanışına dair çalışmalar. M5 ve üzeri TF önerilir. Kullanımı ve yapılandırması kolay parametreler. Farklı parametrelere sahip 2 indikatörü kullanırken, bunları diğer indikatörler olmadan da kullanabilirsiniz. 2 giriş parametresi vardır Döngüsellik ve Sinyal Süresi Bu 2 pa
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Göstergeler
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
MR Volume POC Levels 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The most crucial price level in any "Volume Profile" is the "Point of Control" . Is the price level with the highest traded volume. And mainly, is the level where the big guys start there their positions, so it's an accumulation/distribution level for smart money. The idea of the indicator arose after the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator was made. When creating the "MR Volume Profile Rectangles" indicator, we spent a lot of time comparing the volumes with those from the volume profile
AX Forex Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Göstergeler
The AX Forex Indicator MT4 is a sophisticated trading tool designed to provide traders with a comprehensive analysis of multiple currency pairs. This   powerful indicator   simplifies the complex nature of the forex market, making it accessible for both novice and experienced traders. AX Forex Indicator uses   advanced algorithms   to detect trends, patterns and is an essential tool for traders aiming to enhance their forex trading performance. With its robust features, ease of use, and reliabl
MR Reversal Patterns 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Göstergeler
Şimdi RFI SEVİYELERİ satın alın ve bir başka gelişmiş seviye göstergesini ücretsiz edinin Almak için özel mesaj yoluyla yazın. TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT5 Ana fonksiyonları: Satıcı ve alıcıların aktif bölgelerini görüntüler! Gösterge, satın alma ve satışlar için tüm doğru ilk dürtü seviyelerini/bölgelerini görüntüler. Giriş noktaları arayışının başladığı bu seviyeler/bölgeler etkinleştirildiğinde, seviyeler renk değiştirir ve belirli renklerle doldurulur. Ayrıca, duru
Grabber System
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Göstergeler
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Bu gösterge paneli, birden fazla sembol ve 9 zaman dilimine kadar çalışan çok güçlü bir yazılım parçasıdır. Ana göstergemize dayanmaktadır (En iyi yorumlar: Advanced Supply Demand ).     Gösterge paneli harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gösterir:    Bölge mukavemet derecesi dahil filtrelenmiş Arz ve Talep değerleri, Bölgelere/ve bölgeler içindeki pip mesafeleri, İç içe geçmiş bölgeleri vurgular, Tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde seçilen semboller için 4 çeşit uyarı verir. Kişisel
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Göstergeler
GoldRush Trend Ok Sinyali GoldRush Trend Ok Sinyali göstergesi, XAU/USD'de yüksek hızlı, kısa vadeli scalperlar için özel olarak tasarlanmış hassas, gerçek zamanlı trend analizi sağlar. 1 dakikalık zaman dilimi için özel olarak tasarlanan bu araç, net giriş noktaları için yön okları gösterir ve scalper'ların değişken piyasa koşullarında güvenle hareket etmelerini sağlar. Gösterge, PRIMARY ve SECONDARY uyarı oklarından oluşur. PRIMARY sinyalleri, trend yönündeki değişikliği gösteren Beyaz ve
Delta Fusion Pro
Francesco Secchi
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Delta Fusion Pro Piyasanın gerçekten nereye gittiğini anlamak mı istiyorsunuz — sadece fiyat grafiğine bakarak değil? Delta Fusion Pro , agresif emir akışını belirlemek için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir hacim analiz aracıdır — her piyasa hareketinin arkasındaki gerçek güçtür. Klasik göstergeler yalnızca toplam hacmi veya statik verileri gösterirken, Delta Fusion Pro , kurumsal baskının yönünü ve yoğunluğunu okumanıza olanak tanır. Böylece alıcılar ile satıcılar arasındaki güç dengesini gerçek zaman
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Liquidity Trap Reversals
Mohit Dhariwal
Göstergeler
The  Liquidity Trap reversal indicator hunts the Liquidity sweeps and when there is quick reversal after the stop hunts it catches it nicely and quickly.  A liquidity trap in trading typically refers to a price zone where a large number of orders (especially stop-losses and pending orders) are concentrated . Liquidity Trap → Stop Hunt → Quick Reversal Price consolidates near a key level (e.g., support). Liquidity builds below this level (stop-losses, breakout orders). A sudden sharp move (stop
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Göstergeler
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Swing Hit Perfect Master
Mohit Dhariwal
Göstergeler
The Swing Hit Perfect Master Indicator for MT4 displays accurate buy and sell signals on the chart and is no repaint and can be used on any pair, gold and indices. It's all in one the best indicator Swing and trend detection and is able to make precise entries. The indicator for MT4 points dots on the chart arrow after the swing high and low is maintained and takes perfect entries with the trend. The template shows the lows and highs of the market. They mark good entry and exit points. The blue
Perfect Trend Hit
Mohit Dhariwal
Göstergeler
30% DISCOUNT ! DISCOUNT ! DISCOUNT ONLY FOR 5 USERS at125$ valid for 1 day only.Grab it The PERFECT TREND HIT creates   BUY and SELL  perfect trend   arrow signals based on ADX EMA AND RSI And all filters inbuilt with accurate trend entries. Furthermore, the indicator and template display the trend direction, strength, and trade recommendation for independent price charts. ROCK WITH THE TREND Moreover, it shows the final trade recommendation to BUY or SELL with all filters and displays that info
Smart Set up Levels
Mohit Dhariwal
Göstergeler
Smart Set up leve l is a very powerful indicator based on the concept of order blocks and set up entries with proper fvg and breakouts to make a very nice level to enter like a pro trader. Very easy to use interface and friendly to enter on buy and sell signals. Works Best on M15 Time frame on Gold, Bitcoin and Fx pairs. Daily 4-5 trades on each pair  Works great on gold like a pro on M15 It is non repainting nor lagging It is very powerful indicator giving precise entries and prop acts can be c
Filtrele:
Eleazar Contreras
72
Eleazar Contreras 2023.08.25 23:59 
 

Hello guys, I must confess that I was using the indicator wrong but with the assistance of Mr. Mohit I clarified my doubts and the indicator works perfectly and gives precise signals in 15 M with the XAU The technical service provided by Mr. Mohit is also very good and answers all questions and doubts. I really recommend the indicator 100%

Liviu Groza
394
Liviu Groza 2023.08.02 23:29 
 

Great support from Mohit, he is friendly and professional with all questions that i have. The indicator is work perfect how is describe

Ted NO FX
1747
Ted NO FX 2023.08.01 19:47 
 

Risky with EA, if gold going in one direction. Author trying to sell me vip group signal on gold, to gain more. Not recommend! Also This live signal is not always taken from the EA, is from manual trading too. Be aware of that. He have now deleted live signal of that ‘’EA’’. Haha

Mohit Dhariwal
1201
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mohit Dhariwal 2023.08.04 08:01
All are gaining profits and you can see the results on live signals and people no about it if you dpont know to use the ea. I can't help it this guy just knows to critise the people and all Eas too. if 6 reviewers are good and it is just bad for u that means you don't know how to use the indicator and ea. Now there will be live signals on live account there so that people can see it live daily consistent profits. Yes its manual trading on indicator arrows as well as auto trading on it as many were demanding for both on live accounts. There are more 6 good reviews and 1 above review so people can judge who is right and who is not .be professional and instead of criticizing all Eas focus on your trading strategies given by the authors and earn profit we are earning great daily consistently and performance and results speaks for itself.live results on live account can be tracked daily and seen here https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2022167
Wa Cham
278
Wa Cham 2023.07.27 12:09 
 

First, the user support is wonderful. The author is really nice and responsive. He fixes my technical problems of my EA set up. Gives me many trading recommendations. And his reply is very quick. Second, the indicator is work well with his EA. If you follow his recommendations, the drawdown is really low and the profit is good also. I also makes additional manual trading to gain higher profit by using his indicator and EA. The trading performance is similar to his live signal result.

xpforex
2053
xpforex 2023.07.25 04:50 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

kw_mt4
312
kw_mt4 2023.07.24 14:28 
 

After testing the Indicator and EA, I have updated my review. Everything works great depending on our own risk and lotsize trade. The author is nice, helpful and responsible person. Always helping and making sure we are making profits. The author also provide signal copy service which me and my friends have subscribed. It is consistently returning profit on daily basis.

Rafat Qazi
138
Rafat Qazi 2023.07.11 16:07 
 

Very precise and accurate. Running on 15TF on XAU. So far so good. Great support by the developer.

İncelemeye yanıt