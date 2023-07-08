Entry Pro

Entry Pro Indicator is a powerful multi-functional trading tool designed to increase your market entry accuracy. It combines the power of several key market trend indicators, including ATR Trailing Stop and both fast and slow EMA, to provide comprehensive market insight. It offers easy-to-interpret market entry signals represented by colored arrows. Also, it's fully customizable, allowing you to adjust ATR and EMA periods to suit your trading strategy. Trend filters and alerts can be toggled on or off according to your preference. It's a valuable tool that offers an effective way to simplify and enhance your trading.


Key Points:
Helps to identify entry and exit points from trades.
 Helps to identify the direction of the market trend.
Helps to filter market noise.
 Provides potential reversal points in the market.
 Used to identify possible buy and sell signals.
 Can be used across different time frames.

All Settings are customizable.




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