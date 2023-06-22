EA Sky7 Golden

For Pair Gold Only

Martingle or Single Entry Type.

Setting :

Layer Entry Style :

1. Pip Step Entry (Recommended for Martingle type)

Recommended 250 points

2. Instant Entry (Recommended for Single Entry type but no SL)

Take Profit option :

1. By Golden Ratio Fibonacci Retracement

2. By Smart Averanging PIPS

Lot Size Style :

1. Lot Size Auto

2. Lot Size Manual (Recommended)

3. Lot Size Percentage (Still Working on it)

TimeFrame Signal Switch (Auto Scanning) :

1. M5

2. M15

3. M30

4. H1


I'm using Roboforex broker (RoboForex is ranked first among the Top 10 Best Forex Brokers in 2023)

Lets make money together by using my link.

Please contact me via https://linktr.ee/sky7even

