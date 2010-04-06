Close all your positions

you can close all your positions in profit or lost when you  use this robot.

1.you set your max profit and max lost for all your positions.

2.the robot show you in a window beside your chart.

3.when your equity reach your target close all your positions.

4.you can use one of them or both (profit or lost)togather.

5.this robot close all your positions.

((if you have any idea or want somthing i can help you))

i hope you win in all your times of life.

best regard


Produits recommandés
Edge Zone EA FREE
FXsolutions
5 (2)
Utilitaires
With this Expert Advisor you will follow the sound trading principle Buy Low and Sell High by default ! And you can do that even with a normal day job . You will be even able to trade on lower timeframes which you could never do without such an Expert Advisor. And the best thing is that you are in control! You can tell the Edge Zone EA where it has to enter and where it has to exit. And you can do that even many hours before the trade will occur . This EA is therefore an excellent assistant for
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Indicateurs
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Close ALL In This Current Chart MT4
Nino Guevara Ruwano
Utilitaires
A simple button to completely close   all existing open trades   (both Buy and Sell) on the   current chart . Warning : Once the button is pressed, all open trades on the current chart will be deleted immediately without any more questions or dialogue. Use this utility very carefully. We recommend that you do a trial of removing open trades on a demo account first, before trying to use this utility on a real account.
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Experts
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
TPX Heiken Ashi
TPX
Indicateurs
Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
FREE
Vanda FX
Sayan Vandenhout
5 (2)
Experts
Vanda FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acc
FREE
PZ Bollinger Bands EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.75 (4)
Experts
This EA trades using the Bollinger Bands indicator. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable indicator settings Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant
FREE
Proftrader Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (3)
Experts
This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
FREE
MacdScalper
Roman Yablonskiy
4 (1)
Experts
MacdScapler   is an automatic expert advisor with two section of martingale strateges with automation takeprofit. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs. If parameters of the entry points goes wrong, the EA changes them automaticly. General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents for 0.01 lot. Spread is recommended less then 2 points. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value in two steps - the first for the four trades and the second
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.6 (10)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
MAM Black MT4
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
Experts
Overview MAM Black MT4 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed as a profit-only grid system for S&P 500 / US500 symbols. It builds positions only in the direction of the EMA slope, adapts grid spacing with ATR, and closes baskets exclusively in profit using equity targets and trailing. When risk conditions deteriorate, the system automatically activates freeze, pause, or light-hedge modes for protection. Key Features Trend-aligned grid: trades are opened only when price and EMA slope ar
FREE
Safety
Sergey Ermolov
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Je pense que tout le monde connaît une telle règle de gestion de l'argent, comme le «coffre-fort». Pour ceux qui ne sont pas au courant, le coffre-fort suggère de fermer la moitié de la position après que le profit sur la transaction a égalisé avec la taille de l'arrêt. Ainsi, même si le prix se déroule et s'accroche à l'arrêt, Vous ne perdrez pas d'argent, car le même montant de profit a été reçu lors de la fermeture d'une partie de la position plus tôt. Safety Advisor n'a qu'un seul paramètr
FREE
Accumulo
Hoang Loc Tran
5 (1)
Experts
Accumulo – Automatic EA for multi-symbol trading Accumulo is an automated trading tool that applies a bi-directional grid strategy with volume control. It uses technical indicators such as ATR, MA, and CCI to determine entry and exit points. All operations are automated and require no complex user configuration. Accumulo is designed to work across different types of markets and instruments, including currency pairs, precious metals, and digital assets. It can run on multiple charts at the same
FREE
Brute Force Trader USDCHF
Sanjoy Banerjee
Experts
Introductory Pricing for one month Brute force trader is specially designed to find the best entry point and exit point with the regular tested and proven indicators. The EA will automatically analyse the market and will follow trends with the right entry exit points. Since the timeframe it is using is 30 minutes, the chances that you are stuck into a long trade is very low. Thought it does not use stoploss but it has the
FREE
PZ Heiken Ashi EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (10)
Experts
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols T
FREE
Morning Luck
Pavel Predein
4.8 (5)
Experts
Automatic trading system based on the morning Flat indicator, puts pending orders on the borders of the night channel .All trades have a fixed stop loss and take profit .The traded pair GBPUSD H1, can be used on other instruments after optimization. The EA contains a switchable flat indicator . The robot's operating time in the input parameters corresponds to (+2GMT). when switching to daylight saving time,you need to adjust the time manually. * Use default settings  * Does not use dangerous
FREE
Stat Monitor 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicateurs
Stat Monitor is a good information indicator. Benefits of the indicator: The indicator provides useful information - the current spread, the cost of one lot of the symbol, trading leverage and the recommended lot size for trading. You can use the indicator on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker. The indicator provides useful information. Version of the Stat Monitor indicator for MetaTrader 5 I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!
FREE
FFx Fractals
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Cart Indicator
Akira Egashira
Indicateurs
This is a regression tree indicator for MT4/MT5. This indicator classificate nodes on the time period so that the deviation becomes smaller, and displays regression line and channel for each node. It's free! Attached CartDemo.ex4 and CartDemo.ex5 is a Demo version and has the following limitations: Can't use HighSpeed method (default method is RandomForest) Maximum number of bars is 260 (increase from 200) There is no expiration date and can be started many times, but it stops after an hour.
FREE
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
FREE
FFx RSI
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4 (1)
Indicateurs
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
FFx ParabolicSAR
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicateurs
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Powerful Candle Gold EA
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
POWERFUL CANDLE USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30
FREE
SilvMAT
MARC ALBRECHT SCHMID
4.83 (6)
Experts
SilvMAT EA – Trading de Précision pour XAGUSD, Complètement Gratuit Note:   Ceci est un EA nouvellement développé—faites preuve de prudence car la performance à long terme est encore évaluée, malgré ses résultats actuels impressionnants! Optimisé pour:   XAGUSD M1 Configuration Recommandée:   Utilisez un Compte Cent avec lots de 0.0001 et €200+ ou un Compte Standard avec €20,000+ (levier 1:2000) pour un trading sûr. Pourquoi Choisir SilvMAT? Entrez dans le trading d'élite avec   SilvMAT , un Ex
FREE
PropProtector
Alexander Berger
Utilitaires
PropProtector EA - your reliable risk management companion The PropProtector EA was developed to effectively monitor and protect the risk management of prop accounts such as FTMO, FundedNext, etc. in particular. With its precise functions, it ensures that your daily losses remain under control and your trading strategy remains stable in the long term. With the new version 1.1 the PropProtector EA now monitors all open charts and all open trades at once and therefore only needs to be installed
FREE
Crystal Heikin Ashi MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Indicateurs
Crystal Heikin Ashi – Visualisation Avancée Heikin Ashi (Version MT4) Aperçu Crystal Heikin Ashi pour MetaTrader 4 est un indicateur professionnel de Heikin Ashi qui améliore la visualisation des graphiques et apporte de la clarté aux traders price action, scalpers et analystes. Cette version MT4 se concentre sur les bougies Heikin Ashi pures avec un style intelligent, tout en restant légère et rapide. Note : La coloration basée sur la tendance et la détection avancée du momentum sont disponible
FREE
The Waiter mt4 FREE
Massimiliano Pirola
4 (2)
Experts
What is  The Waiter ? It is an automated system to always be ready to catch the big movements of the market How does it work? Set the mode (stop or limit) Set the pending orders distance Set Take Profit / Stop Loss Wait for the big candle settings: entry : 0.OFF  (the expert advisor won't operate. only for chart info purposes.) 1.New candle, new STOP orders  (each new candle two stop orders are placed. If they are not activated by the end of the candle, they will be cancelled) 2.New candle, ne
FREE
FFx Momentum
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
4 (1)
Indicateurs
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn’t like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box Alert pop up/sound/ema
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Protect Pro : Votre expert en protection de compte complet pour un trading en toute sérénité Si vous recherchez des fonctionnalités telles que la protection de compte, la protection des capitaux propres, la protection de portefeuille, la protection multi-stratégies, la protection des bénéfices, la prise de bénéfices, la sécurité de trading, les programmes de contrôle des risques, le contrôle automatique des risques, la liquidation automatique, la liquidation conditionnelle, la liquidatio
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Basket EA MT4 est un outil puissant de capture de bénéfices et un système complet de protection de compte, le tout réuni dans une solution simple et facile à utiliser. Son objectif principal est de vous donner un contrôle total sur le profit et la perte global de votre compte en gérant toutes les positions ouvertes au niveau du panier (basket), plutôt que traitement individuellement. Le EA propose une gamme complète de fonctions au niveau du panier : take profit, stop loss, break even et trailin
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilitaires
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
OrderManager MT4
Lukas Roth
4.71 (24)
Utilitaires
Présentation du OrderManager : Un utilitaire révolutionnaire pour MT4 Gérez vos transactions comme un pro avec le tout nouveau utilitaire Order Manager pour MetaTrader 4. Conçu avec simplicité et facilité d'utilisation à l'esprit, l'Order Manager vous permet de définir et de visualiser sans effort le risque associé à chaque transaction, vous permettant de prendre des décisions éclairées et d'optimiser votre stratégie de trading. Pour plus d'informations sur l'OrderManager, veuillez vous référer
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Partial Closure EA MT4 vous permet de clôturer partiellement n'importe quelle position sur votre compte, manuellement selon un pourcentage choisi de la taille du lot et/ou par numéro de ticket, ou automatiquement selon des pourcentages définis des niveaux de TP/SL, en clôturant un pourcentage de la taille de lot initiale sur jusqu’à 10 niveaux de take profit et 10 de stop loss. Il peut gérer toutes ou certaines des transactions de votre compte en spécifiant ou en excluant certains numéros magiq
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilitaires
Clôture des positions dans MetaTrader 4 après avoir atteint le bénéfice/perte total avec la fonction de suivi des bénéfices. Vous pouvez activer les arrêts virtuels (ordre séparé) . Calcul et clôture des positions ACHAT et VENTE séparément (ACHAT VENTE séparé) . Fermeture et calcul de tous les symboles ou du symbole courant uniquement (Tous les symboles) . Activer le suivi pour le profit ( Trailing Profit ). Clôture sur le total des profits et pertes en devise de dépôt, en points, ou en % du so
KopirMT4 Copy trades for MT4
Alexandr Gavrilin
4.53 (80)
Utilitaires
The adviser has been withdrawn from sale  KopirMT4 (CopierMT4) - transaction copier for the MetaTrader 4 terminal, copies (synchronizes, duplicates) transactions from any accounts (copier, copy dealers).  Supports copying: MT4 <-> MT4, MT4 -> MT5 Hedge, MT5 Hedge -> MT4 Support:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/messages/01c3f341a058d901 Why exactly our product? The copier has a high speed and is not dependent on ticks. Copy speed - less than 0.5 sec. Transactions are copied with high accuracy, the sc
KT Equity Protector MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.4 (5)
Utilitaires
Protégez votre capital de trading sans effort Protéger votre capital est aussi essentiel que de le faire fructifier. KT Equity Protector agit comme votre gestionnaire de risques personnel, surveillant en continu l’équité de votre compte et intervenant automatiquement pour limiter les pertes ou sécuriser les profits en fermant toutes les positions et ordres en attente dès que les objectifs prédéfinis sont atteints. Fini les décisions émotionnelles ou les incertitudes — laissez ce protecteur fiabl
Plus de l'auteur
Symbol Strength Meter
Mohammad Ali Ghaffari
5 (5)
Indicateurs
The seven currencies mentioned are: GBP (British Pound): This is the currency of the United Kingdom. AUD (Australian Dollar): This is the currency of Australia. NZD (New Zealand Dollar): This is the currency of New Zealand. USD (United States Dollar): This is the currency of the United States. CAD (Canadian Dollar): This is the currency of Canada. CHF (Swiss Franc): This is the currency of Switzerland. JPY (Japanese Yen): This is the currency of Japan. Currency strength indexes provide a way to
FREE
Close positions
Mohammad Ali Ghaffari
Utilitaires
you can close all your positions in profit or lost when you  use this robot. 1.you set your max profit and max lost for all your positions. 2.the robot show you in a window beside your chart. 3.when your equity reach your target close all your positions. 4.you can use one of them or both (profit or lost)togather. 5.this robot close all your positions. ((if you have any idea or want somthing i can help you)) i hope you win in all your times of life. best regard
FREE
Assistant trading
Mohammad Ali Ghaffari
Utilitaires
Close Partial: You can close half of your opened positions (Close Partial). If, for example, you set a predefined number of 100 points, the system will immediately close half of your position when it reaches that profit level. Risk-Free: All your positions in various symbols. For example, when your profit reaches 120 points, the system will automatically adjust your stop loss to secure your profits and minimize risk. Trail Stop: All your positions in various symbols. For example, when your prof
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis