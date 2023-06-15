AI Auto Trading Level

Dear Forex Trader,

We all know that our fx products has remained the buzz of the forex market ever since its inception. Thanks to our subscribers who have been sending their trade history results to us in a viewable format. You've also seen the crazy consistent pips these subscribers generate on a daily basis, What boils down is just a question of whether or not you are ready to change your trading for the better this year. Why not include any of our trading packages in your investment plan this year. Remember, your trading system plays a major role in determining your success in your trading career. Make a good decision for what works! If your trading system or software doesn't change you for the better, then change it! it's no crime. Away with the trading system that kept you in the struggle lane of whipsaw in the past year's, go for the new take that storms the market.

For a GREAT WINNING Year, you must have a great plan to go for what works. Using trading strategies that 99% of traders use will not make you successful, I can GUARANTEE that. It is using strategies that ONLY 1% of traders use that will make you more successful in the Forex trading business than you have ever dreamed of.

Away with the free and cheap systems that makes you few bucks but wipe out your account at the end of the day. The price? Yes, we admit that pro 624 or LPR is not the cheapest out there, but in this day and age, you really get what you pay for... Consider this as an investment instead of an expense.

To make a difference this year, invest in Pro 624 Trading system, LPR or E.A Trade Manager that is completely innovative, different and original in the forex market (Remember you get FREE Bonus Package (5 in 1) with our Combo Package - Hurry NOW!!).

Wish you a happy and pipsful year.

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Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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