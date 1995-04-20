AI Auto Trading Level

Prodotti consigliati
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicatori
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. In
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicatori
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicatori
Daily Candle Predictor è un indicatore che prevede il prezzo di chiusura di una candela. L'indicatore è destinato principalmente all'uso sui grafici D1. Questo indicatore è adatto sia per il trading forex tradizionale che per il trading di opzioni binarie. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o può fungere da aggiunta al sistema di trading esistente. Questo indicatore analizza la candela corrente, calcolando alcuni fattori di forza all'interno del corpo della cande
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicatori
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Candle Countdown With Alerts
Georgiy Gazaryan
Indicatori
We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicatori
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
Point61 Indicator
Evgeniy Machok
5 (1)
Indicatori
The Point61 indicator is the result of many years of monitoring of price behavior of currency pairs and metals. It is not a secret, that in times of uncertainty, traders are looking for possible levels of support and resistance - the point, where price should stop its movement. There are 2 possible scenarios at these points: 1. Reverse (correction) to the opposite direction; 2. Breakthrough to continue movement. Very often these points are used to set stop orders - TakeProfit or StopLoss
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicatori
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Gold Bricks FX Gold
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Gold Bricks FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $300
Volume Profile for mt4
Nicola Capatti
Indicatori
Indicatore Volume Profile per MT4 Ottieni un vantaggio nel trading con l'indicatore "Volume Profile" per MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Questo strumento avanzato di analisi tecnica ti permette di identificare con precisione i livelli chiave di supporto e resistenza basati sul volume delle transazioni. Visualizza facilmente le aree di maggiore interesse del mercato, dove i volumi di scambio sono più alti, e sfrutta queste informazioni per prendere decisioni di trading più informate. Caratteristiche principa
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "RSI SPEED" per MT4 - ottimo strumento predittivo, senza bisogno di ridisegnare. - Il calcolo di questo indicatore si basa su equazioni fisiche. L'RSI SPEED è la derivata prima dell'RSI stesso. - L'RSI SPEED è ottimo per scalping di ingresso nella direzione del trend principale. - Usalo in combinazione con un indicatore di trend appropriato, ad esempio HTF MA (come nelle immagini). - L'indicatore RSI SPEED mostra la velocità con cui l'RSI cambia direzione: è molto sensi
BoxChart MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.4 (5)
Indicatori
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicatori
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicatori
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Indicatori
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Cosmic Diviner X Planet
Olena Kondratenko
4 (2)
Indicatori
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Market Shaver
Remi Passanello
Indicatori
Rasoio da mercato   Scalper del mercato Questo indicatore fa parte dei sistemi RPTrade Pro Solutions. Market Scalper è un indicatore di tendenza giornaliero che utilizza Price Action, Dynamic Support e Resistances. È progettato per essere utilizzato da chiunque, anche il principiante assoluto nel trading può usarlo. NON ridipinge MAI. Le indicazioni sono date da vicino a vicino. Progettato per essere utilizzato da solo, non sono necessari altri indicatori. Ti dà indicazioni chiare e semplici
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicatori
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicatori
VR Cub è un indicatore per ottenere punti di ingresso di alta qualità. L'indicatore è stato sviluppato per facilitare i calcoli matematici e semplificare la ricerca dei punti di ingresso in una posizione. La strategia di trading per la quale è stato scritto l'indicatore ha dimostrato la sua efficacia per molti anni. La semplicità della strategia di trading è il suo grande vantaggio, che consente anche ai trader alle prime armi di commerciare con successo con essa. VR Cub calcola i punti di apert
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
POWR Support Resistance Zones
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicatori
For sure, this indicator has become very popular amongst traders. Through coding this indicator will give you the most accurate levels possible for your trading analysis. We have also added in the ability for you to receive alerts when the price breaks above or below a Support or Resistance lines! HOW TO USE The red rectangles represent your resistance/supply zone. The green rectangles represent your support/demand zone.  BONUS FEATURES We coded this indicator with the ability to switch between
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicatori
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicatori
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicatori
L'indicatore costruisce le quotazioni attuali, che possono essere confrontate con quelle storiche e su questa base fanno una previsione del movimento dei prezzi. L'indicatore ha un campo di testo per una rapida navigazione fino alla data desiderata. Opzioni: Simbolo - selezione del simbolo che visualizzerà l'indicatore; SymbolPeriod - selezione del periodo da cui l'indicatore prenderà i dati; IndicatorColor - colore dell'indicatore; HorisontalShift - spostamento delle virgolette disegnate d
Three Black Crows pattern md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Pattern 3 Black Crows" per MT4, senza ridisegnare, senza ritardi. - L'indicatore "Pattern 3 Black Crows" è molto potente per il trading di Price Action. - L'indicatore rileva i pattern ribassisti "3 Black Crows" sul grafico: segnale di freccia rossa sul grafico (vedi immagini). - Con avvisi su PC, dispositivi mobili ed e-mail. - È disponibile anche il suo indicatore gemello, il "Pattern 3 White Soldiers" rialzista (segui il link qui sotto). - L'indicatore "Pattern 3 Bl
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Indicatori
Indicatore di gestione del rischio e monitoraggio dei limiti per trader professionisti e account di valutazione (Prop) Questo strumento visualizza esclusivamente sul grafico informazioni precise su gestione del rischio e limiti, per aiutarti a decidere con maggiore concentrazione. L’indicatore non apre/chiude/modifica operazioni e non interferisce con gli Expert Advisor. Caratteristiche Monitoraggio del drawdown giornaliero e totale Calcola e mostra il drawdown giornaliero e totale in base a Ba
Long island reversal
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicatori
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al 100% non ridipinto che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici, azioni.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI) Candele classiche He
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
