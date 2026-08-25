Don`t read this thread..Make Money with it. - page 27
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.31 16:30
Why false breakout? Look at the image (this is Merrill's patterns for downtrend):
and look at GBPUSD M1 chart for now:
So, the pattern on GBPUSD chart is same as M3 Merrill, right? And the evolution of this M3 pattern was on the following way: M8 - M4 - M3. That is why it was false breakout.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.31 16:51
Merrill's patterns for uptrend:
and it looks like W10 with evolution as W4 - W5 - W10:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Best method to identify trend in forex
Sergey Golubev, 2018.06.29 08:09Chart Patterns for Futures/Equities/Options/Forex Traders
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I placed those pictures/illustration about patterns just to keep everything in one place.
Just an example with gartley bullish (the developing pattern):
This is interesting article with EA -
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Reversal patterns: Testing the Double top/bottom pattern
The analysis conducted in the article "How long is the trend?", shows that the price remains in trend for 60% of the time. This means opening a position at the beginning of a trend yields the best results. The search for trend reversal points has generated a large number of reversal patterns. The Double top/bottom is one of the most well-known and frequently used ones.
Wedge Chart Pattern
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2019.05.21 07:15How to Trade Wedge Chart Patterns (based on the article)
Much thanks for the information. I glanced through the substance and it truly has all the info(and more) that I am keen on. I requested the book, yet it will take likely seven days to get it.
At any rate, it will intrigue perceive how we can apply those to FX.
Patterns with Examples (Part I): Multiple Top
Improved candlestick pattern recognition illustrated by the example of Doji
One of the advantages of candlestick patterns is their simplicity: their description consists of only a few phrases, while the analysis handles only a few bars or even only one and thus it is accessible even to beginners.
Another advantage is the absence of specific requirements regarding the terminal and the hardware, as the analysis does not build any resource-intensive indicators. This fact was especially important decades ago, when computers were not as advanced as they are today. Many of the candlestick patterns were introduced in those days.
However, behind the simplicity of candlestick patterns, there is also a serious drawback, which can be eliminated by using the significantly increased capabilities of modern trading automation tools. This disadvantage is connected with the rough rounding of market situations to bar limits, which of course affects the efficiency of trading.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Creating an Algo based on pattern/candlestick recognition
Sergey Golubev, 2024.08.17 07:27
Pattern Recognition Using Dynamic Time Warping in MQL5