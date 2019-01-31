CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RSX volatility ratio adaptive - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
9522
Rating:
(12)
Published:
Rsx (vra).mq5 (16.37 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Theory :

RSX is "smoother RSI than RSI". It is an RSI that, without adding lag is producing smoother RSI values. This version adds volatility ratio adapting to it in order to make it more responsive to market condition changes at the times of high volatility, and to make it smoother in the times of low volatility

Usage :

It can be used the same way as "regular" RSX



Volatility ratio - with floating levels Volatility ratio - with floating levels

Volatility ratio - standard deviations based with floating levels

Volatility ratio Volatility ratio

Volatility ratio - standard deviations based

Volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders EMA Volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders EMA

Short description.

Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders eEMA Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders eEMA

Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders eEMA