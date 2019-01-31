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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSX volatility ratio adaptive - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
RSX is "smoother RSI than RSI". It is an RSI that, without adding lag is producing smoother RSI values. This version adds volatility ratio adapting to it in order to make it more responsive to market condition changes at the times of high volatility, and to make it smoother in the times of low volatility
Usage :
It can be used the same way as "regular" RSX
Volatility ratio - with floating levels
Volatility ratio - standard deviations based with floating levelsVolatility ratio
Volatility ratio - standard deviations based
Volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders EMA
Short description.Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders eEMA
Corrected volatility ratio adaptive double smoothed Wilders eEMA