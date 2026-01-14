Something Interesting to Read
Naked Forex: High-Probability Techniques for Trading Without Indicators
by Alex Nekritin
Most forex traders lose because they persist in believing three myths of successful trading:
- Myth 1: successful trading must beindicator-based.
- Myth 2: successful trading must be complex.
- Myth3: successful trading is dependent on the trading system. Well, it's time to get over these misconceptions and start winning, sayauthors Alexander Nekritin and Walter Peters in Naked Forex.
Long before computers and calculators, trading was handledwithout complex technical analysis and indicators. Trading was old school - based on using only price charts - and it was simple, profitable, and easy to implement. In Naked Forex, they show you how to successfully trade this way.
This lively, three-part book lays out the authors' techniques indetail:
- The first part walks you through the fundamentals of forextrading and establishes the ruling tenet of all naked forextrading: price is king.
- In Part Two, the authors share methods thatlead to profits, including using resistance zones, price patterns,transitions, and such intriguing trade setups as Wammies, Moolahs,and the Last Kiss.
- In the last part of the book, you'll learn tounderstand your own trading psyche. Mastering your own attitudestoward risk, says coauthor Peters, who is also a PhD in psychology,is how you finally become a true professional trader.
Engaging and informative, this practical guide touches on many provocative topics, including:
Is it possible to outwit some of the most determined,intelligent, and well-resourced traders in the world? Find out whatit takes
The concept of "zones" and the seven most important things youneed to know about them
Six key stages you must address for every trade
Are you a runner or a gunner? When it comes to exiting a tradewith money, it's important to know
The one secret expert traders all share, why boring is good, andsix steps to becoming an expert
Why understanding yourself is paramount. What is your attitudetowards money? What are your biases? Find out how to find out
Naked trading is liberating, exhilarating, and frees you to focus on markets, instead of the indicators, say Nekritin andPeters. Follow their proprietary techniques to profitability with Naked Forex.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read March 2017
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.27 10:50
MQL5 programming language: Advanced use of the trading platform MetaTrader 5: Creating trading robots and indicators
by Timur Mashnin
Development of indicators and advisors using the MQL5 programming language for the MetaTrader 5.
Theory Of Stochastic Processes : With Applications to Financial Mathematics and Risk Theory
This book is a collection of exercises covering all the main topics in the modern theory of stochastic processes and its applications, including finance, actuarial mathematics, queuing theory, and risk theory.
The aim of this book is to provide the reader with the theoretical and practical material necessary for deeper understanding of the main topics in the theory of stochastic processes and its related fields.
The book is divided into chapters according to the various topics. Each chapter contains problems, hints, solutions, as well as a self-contained theoretical part which gives all the necessary material for solving the problems. References to the literature are also given.
The exercises have various levels of complexity and vary from simple ones, useful for students studying basic notions and technique, to very advanced ones that reveal some important theoretical facts and constructions.
This book is one of the largest collections of problems in the theory of stochastic processes and its applications. The problems in this book can be useful for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as for specialists in the theory of stochastic processes.
What to read and where to learn about Machine Learning -
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
What to read and where to learn about Machine Learning
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2017.08.25 11:37
There are 10 free books related to machine Learning (based on thepixelbeard.com portal).
1. The Elements Of Statistical Learning : Data Mining, Inference and Prediction
This is an ebook by T.Hastie, R. Tibshirani, J.Friedman that lets readers get knowledge about conceptual underpinnings. There are varied topics included like statistical framework and much more.
2. Inductive Logical Programming
Inductive logic programming is a topic in Machine Learning. It is used in research field at the intersection of machine learning and logic programming.
3. Reinforcement Learning : An introduction by Richard S. Sutton, Andrew G. Barto
This is an ebook written by Richard S. Sutton, Andrew G. Barto. With this ebook users can get a grasp of machine learning the easy way.
4. Information Theory, Inference and Learning Algorithms
This is an ebook by David J.C. Mackay in which information theory topic is well explained in such a way that it helps readers attain good knowledge about the practical communication systems viz. arithmetic coding for data compression, sparse-graph codes for error-correction and more.
5. Gaussian Processes for Machine Learning
This is an ebook by Carl E. Rasmussen, Chritopher K.I Williams. With this ebook one can learn a principled, practical, probabilistic approach to learning in kernel machines in quite a simple way.
This ebook is written by Roberto Battiti, Mauro Brunato and has been written in such a way that it helps users in machine learning and Intelligent Optimization (LION).
7. Bayesian Reasoning and Machine Learning
This is an ebook that is written by David Barber that targets the final-year undergraduates and master’s students. The topics include linear algebra and calculus. This book helps users learn basic reasoning, advanced techniques within the framework of graphical models and develop skills.
8. A Course In Machine Learning
This ebook by Hal Daume III is a course book that includes a set of introductory material covering different aspects of modern machine learning.
9. Machine Learning, Neural And Statistical Classification
This is an ebook by D. Michie, D.J Spiegelhalter that aims at providing an up-to-date review of different approaches to classification.
10. Introduction To Machine Learning
This ebook is written by Nilis J Nilsson. It includes different topics in machine learning circa 1996 that helps people pursue a middle ground between theory and practice.
- www.e-booksdirectory.com
Trend Following: How to Make a Fortune in Bull, Bear, and Black Swan Markets, 5th Edition
Want to take the financial journey to a new investing philosophy that might very well affect the rest of your moneymaking life? No one can guarantee the yellow brick road, but Michael Covel promises the red pill will leave you wide freaking awake.
Trend Followingreveals the truth about a trading strategy that makes money in up, down and surprise markets. By applying straightforward and repeatable rules, anyone can learn to make money in the markets whether bull, bear, or black swan—by following the trend to the end when it bends. In this timely reboot of his bestselling classic, Michael Covel dives headfirst into trend following strategy to examine the risks, benefits, people, and systems. You’ll hear from traders who have made millions by following trends, and learn from their successes and mistakes—insights only here. You’ll learn thetrendphilosophy, and how it has performed in booms, bubbles, panics and crashes. Using incontrovertible data and overwhelming supporting evidence, with a direct connection to the foundations of behavioral finance, Covel takes you inside the core principles of trend following and shows everyone, from brand new trader to professional, howalphagets pulled from the market.
Covel’s newest edition has been revised and extended, with 7 brand new interviews and research proof from his one of kind network. This is trend following for today’s generation. If you’re looking to go beyond passive index funds and trusting the Fed, this cutting edge classic holds the keys to aweatherproofportfolio.
- Meet great trend followers learning their rules and philosophy of the game
- Examine data to see how trend following excels when the you-know-what hits the fan
- Understand trend trading, from behavioral economics to rules based decision-making to its lambasting of the efficient markets theory
- Compare trend trading systems to do it yourself or invest with a trend fund
Trend following is not prediction, passive index investing, buy and hope or any form of fundamental analysis. It utilizes concrete rules, or heuristics, to profit from abehavioralperspective.Trend Followingis clear-cut, straightforward and evidence-based and will secure your financial future in bull, bear and black swan markets. If you’re finally ready to profit in the markets,Trend Followingis the definitive treatise for a complex world in constant chaos.
Expert Advisor Programming for MetaTrader 4
This book will teach you the following concepts:
- The basic of the MLQ4 language, including variables and data types, operations, conditional and loop operators, functions, classes and objects, event handlers and more.
- Place, modify and close market and pending orders.
- Add a stop loss and/or take profit price to an individual order, or to multiple orders.
- Close orders individually or by order type.
- Get a total of all currently opened orders.
- Work with OHLC bar data and locate basic candlestick patterns.
- Find the highest high and lowest low of recent bars.
- Work with MetaTrader’s built-in indicators, as well as custom indicators.
- Add a trailing stop or break even stop feature to an expert advisor.
- Use money management and lot size verification techniques.
- Add a flexible trading timer to an expert advisor.
- Construct several types of trading systems, including trend, counter-trend and breakout systems.
- Add alert, emails, sounds and other notifications.
- Add and manipulate chart objects.
- Read and write to CSV files.
- Construct basic indicators, scripts and libraries.
- Learn how to effective debug your programs, and use the Strategy Tester to test your strategies.
All of the source code in this book is available for download, including an expert advisor framework that allows you to build robust and fully-featured expert advisors with minimal effort.
- expertadvisorbook.com
Expert Advisor Programming for MetaTrader 5
This book will teach you the following concepts:
- Learn the basics of MQL5, including variables and data types, operators, functions, event handlers, and object-oriented programming.
- Place, modify and close market and pending orders.
- Calculate, verify and add stop loss and take profit prices to an open position.
- Add a flexible trailing stop and/or break even stop to your strategy.
- Manage your trade risk with money management.
- Use pending orders to scale in and out of positions.
- Use price, time and indicator data in your expert advisors.
- Control program execution by trading on new bar open, and add flexible trade timers to your strategies.
- Walk through the creation of several basic trading strategies from start to finish.
- Inform the user with dialog boxes, email alerts, mobile notifications and sounds.
- Draw trend lines, arrows and text labels on the chart.
- Read and write data to CSV files.
- Learn the basics of creating indicators, scripts and libraries in MetaEditor.
- Debug, test and optimize your trading strategy.
- And much more!
Whether you’re an experienced programmer moving from MQL4, or a novice just starting with MQL5, this book will give you the foundation to quickly program fully-featured and robust trading systems.
- expertadvisorbook.com
Expert Advisor Programming for MetaTrader 5
This book will teach you the following concepts:
- Learn the basics of MQL5, including variables and data types, operators, functions, event handlers, and object-oriented programming.
- Place, modify and close market and pending orders.
- Calculate, verify and add stop loss and take profit prices to an open position.
- Add a flexible trailing stop and/or break even stop to your strategy.
- Manage your trade risk with money management.
- Use pending orders to scale in and out of positions.
- Use price, time and indicator data in your expert advisors.
- Control program execution by trading on new bar open, and add flexible trade timers to your strategies.
- Walk through the creation of several basic trading strategies from start to finish.
- Inform the user with dialog boxes, email alerts, mobile notifications and sounds.
- Draw trend lines, arrows and text labels on the chart.
- Read and write data to CSV files.
- Learn the basics of creating indicators, scripts and libraries in MetaEditor.
- Debug, test and optimize your trading strategy.
- And much more!
Whether you’re an experienced programmer moving from MQL4, or a novice just starting with MQL5, this book will give you the foundation to quickly program fully-featured and robust trading systems.
Nice one, hope it help
The Holy Grail Trading System by James Windsor
The true story of a 100% mechanical automated forex trading system that returned over 1000% inside 13 months turning 10,000 GBP to over 100,000 GBP.
Fully Disclosed...
- Trade by trade entry levels
- Trading timeframes
- Trade exit levels
- Optimum risk management strategy
- Trailing stop settings
- Full results and account screenshots
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read June 2017
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah, 2017.06.04 12:33
Currency Strategy: The Practitioner's Guide to Currency Investing, Hedging and Forecasting
Description
Given there such huge focus on China at the moment, the timing of this new edition is particularly important. The new edition will feature a thorough update on the key developments in the past 3 years, new chapters on emerging markets, an in-depth review of the markets of China and India and their currencies and much more.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements.
About the Author.
Introduction.
PART ONE: THEORY AND PRACTICE.
1 Fundamental Analysis: The Strengths and Weaknesses of Traditional Exchange Rate Models.
1.1 Purchasing Power Parity.
1.2 The Monetary Approach.
1.3 The Interest Rate Approach.
1.4 The Balance of Payments Approach.
1.5 The Portfolio Balance Approach.
1.6 Summary.
2 Currency Economics: A More Focused Framework.
2.1 Currencies are Different.
2.2 Currency Economics.
2.3 Summary.
3 Flow: Tracking the Animal Spirits.
3.1 Some Examples of Flow Models.
3.2 Speculative and Non-Speculative Flows.
3.3 Summary.
4 Technical Analysis: The Art of Charting.
4.1 Origins and Basic Concepts.
4.2 The Challenge of Technical Analysis.
4.3 The Art of Charting.
4.4 Schools of (Technical) Thought.
4.5 Technical Analysis and Currency Market Practitioners.
PART TWO: REGIMES AND CRISES.
5 Exchange Rate Regimes: Fixed or Floating?
5.1 An Emerging World.
5.2 A Brief History of Emerging Market Exchange Rates.
5.3 Fixed and Pegged Exchange Rate Regimes.
5.4 Exchange Rate Regime Sustainability – A Bi-Polar World?
5.5 The Realworld Relevance of the Exchange Rate Regime.
5.6 Summary.
6 Model Analysis: Can Currency Crises be Predicted?
6.1 A Model for Pegged Exchange Rates.
6.2 A Model for Freely Floating Exchange Rates.
6.3 Summary.
PART THREE: THE REAL WORLD OF THE CURRENCY MARKET PRACTITIONER.
7 Managing Currency Risk I – The Corporation: Advanced Approaches to Corporate Treasury FX Strategy.
7.1 Currency Risk.
7.2 Types of Currency Risk.
7.3 Managing Currency Risk.
7.4 Measuring Currency Risk – VaR and Beyond.
7.5 Core Principles for Managing Currency Risk.
7.6 Hedging – Management Reluctance and Internal Methods.
7.7 Key Operational Controls for Treasury.
7.8 Tools for Managing Currency Risk.
7.9 Hedging Strategies.
7.10 Optimization.
7.11 Hedging Emerging Market Currency Risk.
7.12 Benchmarks for Currency Risk Management.
7.13 Budget Rates.
7.14 The Corporation and Predicting Exchange Rates.
7.15 Summary.
8 Managing Currency Risk II – The Investor: Currency Exposure within the Investment Decision.
8.1 Investors and Currency Risk.
8.2 Currency Markets are Different.
8.3 To Hedge or not to Hedge – That is the Question!
8.4 Absolute Returns – Risk Reduction.
8.5 Selecting the Currency Hedging Benchmark.
8.6 Relative Returns – Adding Alpha.
8.7 Examples of Active Currency Management Strategies.
8.8 Emerging Markets and Currency Hedging.
8.9 Summary.
9 Managing Currency Risk III – The Speculator: Myths, Realities and How to be a Better Currency Speculator.
9.1 The Speculator – From Benign to Malign.
9.2 Size Matters.
9.3 Myths and Realities.
9.4 The Speculators – Who they are.
9.5 The Speculators – Why They Do It.
9.6 The Speculators – What They Do.
9.7 Currency Speculation – A Guide.
9.8 Summary.
10 Applying the Framework.
10.1 Currency Economics.
10.2 Flow Analysis.
10.3 Technical Analysis.
10.4 Long-Term Valuation.
10.5 The Signal Grid.
10.6 Risk Appetite Indicators.
10.7 Exchange Rate Regimes.
10.8 Currency Crises and Models.
10.9 Managing Currency Risk I – The Corporation.
10.10 Managing Currency Risk II – The Investor.
10.11 Managing Currency Risk III – The Speculator.
10.12 Currency Strategy for Currency Market Practitioners.
10.13 Summary.
11 EmergingWorld: New Growth Markets for Global FX.
11.1 The Growth of Emerging Markets as an Asset Class.
11.2 Increasing Importance of EM Currencies.
11.3 Explosive Growth in Asian Currencies.
11.4 Asian NDF Markets: Growth and Liberalization.
11.5 Emerging European Currencies.
11.6 Latin American Currencies.
11.7 Summary.
Conclusion.
Index.
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