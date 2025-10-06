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NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: NZ Overseas Merchandise Trade and range price movement
2018-03-25 22:45 GMT | [NZD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[NZD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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From rttnews article :
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NZD/USD M15: range price movement by Overseas Merchandise Trade news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
EUR/USD - the global bullish reversal to be started (based on the article)
Monthly price is on asecondary rally within the primary bearish market condition: the price is breaking the last Senkou Span line together woth 200-SMA to above for the global bullish reversal to eb started,
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post and Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators from CodeBase:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: ANZ Business Confidence and range price movement
2018-03-28 01:00 GMT | [NZD - ANZ Business Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - ANZ Business Confidence] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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From rttnews article :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by ANZ Business Confidence news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Trading News Events: U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (based on article)
Updates to the 4Q U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may heighten the appeal of the greenback as the fresh revision is expected to show the economy growing an annualized 2.7% versus an initial forecast of 2.5%. The final reading for the 3Q U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report showed an unexpected downward revision in the growth rate, with the economy expanding an annualized 3.2% versus an initial forecast of 3.3%. A deeper look at the report showed the gauge for Personal Consumption also narrowing to 2.2% from earlier projections of 2.3%, with the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, slowing to 1.3% from 1.4% during the same period. The initial reaction was short-lived, with EUR/USD pulling back towards the 1.1850 region, but the pair regained its footing during the North American trade to end the day at 1.1874.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Signs of stronger-than-expected activity may encourage the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to deliver one rate-hike at every quarterly meeting, and Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may continue to prepare U.S. households and businesses for higher borrowing-costs as ‘the Committee expects that economic conditions will evolve in a manner that will warrant further gradual increases in the federal funds rate.’ In turn, a batch of positive developments may foster a bullish reaction in the U.S. dollar as the central bank appears to be on course to further normalize monetary policy over the coming months.
However, a set of below-forecast prints may trigger a bearish reaction in the greenback as it drags on interest-rate expectations, with EUR/USD at risk of staging a more meaningful advance over the coming days as it breaks out of a narrow range.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- EUR/USD pulls back from a fresh weekly-high (1.2476), but the near-term outlook remains tilted to the topside as it breaks out of a narrow range.
- Need a close above back the 1.2430 (50% expansion) to keep the 2018-high (1.2556) on the radar, with the next topside hurdle coming in around 1.2640 (61.8% expansion) to 1.2650 (38.2% retracement) followed by the 1.2860 (50% expansion) region.
- Keeping a close eye on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as it snaps the bearish formation carried over from the previous month and appears to be extending the upward trend from late last year.
EURUSD Daily
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news even
Dax Index - weekly breakdown; 11,730 support is the key (based on the article)
Weekly price is breaking Ichimoku cloud to below: the price is testing 11,730 support level for the bearish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post together with the following indicators from CodeBase:
EUR/USD - the global bullish reversal to be started (based on the article)
Monthly price is on asecondary rally within the primary bearish market condition: the price is breaking the last Senkou Span line together woth 200-SMA to above for the global bullish reversal to eb started,
============
The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post and Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators from CodeBase:
Nice one, well accurate.
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2018-03-29 13:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD M1: range price movement by Canada Gross Domestic Product news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
China’s central bank to clean up vvirtual currencies (based on the article)
China’s central bank said it would clean up various sorts of virtual currencies in 2018, its latest effort to step up financial supervision.
Last September, Chinese authorities including the People’s Bank of China ordered a ban on initial coin offerings, in which technology startups issue their own digital coins to investors to access funds, and shut down all virtual currency exchanges in the country.
The tough measures led to a sharp decline in virtual currency transaction volumes in China, according to Financial News, a publication run by the PBOC.
PBOC deputy governor Fan Yifei said the bank will step up reform and innovation and continue to steadily carry forward the central bank’s research and development of digital currency.
To ensure order in the circulation of the yuan, the PBOC will tighten supervision and strengthen quality management and control, according to an online statement released yesterday.
does news really affect long term trend??
depends on on news