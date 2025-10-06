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USD/JPY - daily bearish ranging for direction (based on the article)
Daily price is below Icchimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart: the price was bounced from 105.54 support level to above for the bearish ranging to be started.
If the price breaks 107.90 resistance level to above so we may see the secondary rally.
If the price breaks 109.30 resistance level so the the daily bullish reversal will be started.
If the 105.54 support is broken to below so the strong bearish trend will be resumed.
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
GBP/USD - daily bullish ranging for direction (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Nikkei 225 - daily rally and watch 22,177 level; 23,006/23,610 levels for the daily bullish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the breakdown with the daily bearish reversal. After that, the price was bounced from 20,537 support level to above for the secondary rally within the primary bearish market condition to be started. If the price breaks 22,177 resistance so the rally will be continuing, and if the price breaks Senkou Span lines (23,006/23,610) to above so we may see the bullish reversal of the daily price movement.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicator from CodeBase:
Dollar Index - strong weekly bearish trend; 88.15 is the key (based on the article)
Weekly price broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the bearish reversal: the price is testing 88.15 support level to below for the bearish trend to be continuing
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
GBP/USD - intra-day rally bear bullish reversal; 1.3988 is the key (based on the article)
Intra-day H4 price is on secondary rally within the bearish area of the chart: the price is breaking 1.3988 resistance level to above to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition,
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post together with the following indicators:
Crypto News - Bill To Legalize Blockchain Data Introduced In California State Assembly (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Gold - weekly ranging above the bearish reversal (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
EUR/USD - ranging near 1.2537 level for the weekly bullish to be continuing (based on the article)
Weekly price broke 100 SMA/200SMA reversal levels for the bullish market codnition. If the price crosses 1.2537 resistance to above on close weekly bar so the primary bullish trend will be continuing, if not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
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The charts were made on MT5 with MA Channel Stochastic system uploaded on this post, and using standard indicators from Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Crude Oil - weekly bullish ranging near the bearish reversal levels (based on the article)
Weekly price broke 100-SMA/200-SMA area for the good breakout with the bullish reversal. The price is on ranging within 71.25 resistance for the bullish trend to be resumed and 61.74 support for the weekly bearish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):
FAANG Stocks (based on the article)
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):