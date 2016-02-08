CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Divergence Petr - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Petr
Aleh Sasonka
72522
(94)
The indicator to trade Divergence.

One of 30 oscillators can be selected for the detection of the divergences.

Indicator values:

  • Extremes as points (red — Highs, yellow — Lows);
  • Divergence using the segments connecting the extremes;
  • The support/resistance lines as rays passing through the extremes;
  • Channels as rays.

Selection of the required oscillator is performed in the line by entering the oscillator number — the Osc parameter. By default, the RSI indicator is set (number 29).

Oscillator selection:

  1. Accelerator
  2. Accumulation/Distribution
  3. Average Directional Movement Index
  4. Average True Range
  5. Awesome oscillator
  6. Bears Power
  7. Bulls Power
  8. Commodity Channel Index
  9. DeMarker
  10. Force Index
  11. Momentum
  12. Money Flow Index
  13. Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence
  14. Moving Average of Oscillator
  15. On Balance Volume
  16. Relative Vigor Index
  17. Standard Deviation
  18. Stochastic Oscillator
  19. Volume
  20. Close
  21. Open
  22. High
  23. Low
  24. (H+L)/2
  25. (H+L+C)/3
  26. (H+L+C+C)/4
  27. (O+C+H+L)/4
  28. (O+C)/2
  29. Relative Strength Index
  30. Larry Williams' Percent Range
  31. ... Relative Strength Index

The list of adjustable parameters:

  • Osc=29 — the number of the oscillator;
  • TH=true — bearish divergence;
  • TL=true — bullish divergence;
  • trend=true — support/resistance lines;
  • convergen=true — hidden divergence;
  • Complect=1 — the distinguishing index of the indicator on the chart;
  • BackSteph=0 — number of steps back h;
  • BackStepl=0 — number of steps back l;
  • BackStep=0 — number of steps back;
  • qSteps=1 — number of displayed steps, no more than three;
  • LevDPl=5 — DeMark level points (2 = the central bar will be above (below) the two bars on the left);
  • LevDPr=1 — DeMark level points (2 = the central bar will be above (below) the two bars on the right);
  • period=8 — period for iADX, iATR, iBearsPower, iBullsPower, iCCI, iDeMarker, iForce, iMomentum, iMFI, iRVI, iStdDev, iRSI, iRSI, iWPR;
  • ma_method=0 — averaging method for iStochastic, iStdDev, iForce;
  • ma_shift=0 — MA shift for iStdDev;
  • applied_price=4 — applied price for iRSI, iRSI, iStdDev, iOBV, iOsMA, iMACD, iMomentum, iForce, iCCIiBullsPower, iBearsPower, iADX;
  • mode=0 — line index for iStochastic, iRVI, iMACD, iADX;
  • fast_ema_period=12 — fast MA period for iOsMA, iMACD;
  • slow_ema_period=26 — slow MA period for iOsMA, iMACD;
  • signal_period=9 — signal line period for iOsMA, iMACD;
  • Kperiod=13 — K line period for iStochastic;
  • Dperiod=5 — D line period for iStochastic;
  • slowing=3 — slowing for iStochastic;
  • price_field=0 — applied price for iStochastic;
  • showBars=1000 — if = 0, the indicator is displayed for the entire chart;
  • Trend_Down=true — resistance lines;
  • Trend_Up=true — support lines;
  • TrendLine=true — support/resistance lines;
  • HandyColour=true;
  • Highline=Red — HL channel color;
  • Lowline=DeepSkyBlue — LL channel color;;
  • ChannelLine=false — channels parallel to trend lines;
  • Trend=0 — 1 = only for UpTrendLines, -1 = only for DownTrendLines, 0 = for all TrendLines;
  • Channel=false — channels;
  • Regression=true — Linear Regression Channel, false — Standard Deviation Channel;
  • RayH=true — ray for the High channel;
  • RayL=true — ray for the Low channel;
  • ChannelH=Red — color of the High channel;
  • ChannelL=DeepSkyBlue — color of the Low channel;
  • STD_widthH=1.0 — deviation size for the CHANNEL High object;
  • STD_widthL=1.0 — deviation size for the CHANNEL Low object;
  • comment=false — display comments;
  • code=159 — character code of the Wingdings font to display the extremums;
  • BuyStop=false — BuyStop levels;
  • SellLimit=false — SellLimit levels;
  • SellStop=false — SellStop levels;
  • BuyLimit=false — BuyLimit levels.

Examples:





Recommendations:

  • The color of the oscillator and the extremum points can be configured in the Colors tab.
  • Change the Complect parameter when attaching more than one indicator to the chart.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13172

