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Crypto News: daily bearish reversal (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
There was one high impacted news event: U.S. Core Retail Sales
Previous value was 0.1% (reviced from the past one), and the actual value was 0.2% which is same or less as forecasting value but anyway - it is more than the previous one.
There were some other high impacted news events on this time so the price was moved to the USD side because.
Example with EUR/USD: the price was bounced from 200-SMA to below for the bearish area of the chart (this is intra-day M5 chart).
Example with the Dollar Index: the price on M5 chart broke 200-SMA to above for the reversal to the bullish market condition with 89.87 resistance level to be testing for the bullish trend to be continuing.
This is just the example about how the high impacted events can move the price on intra-day basus for example.
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand's Gross Domestic Product and range price movement
2018-03-14 21:45 GMT | [NZD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[NZD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by New Zealand's Gross Domestic Product news event
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
USD/CAD Ichimoku - daily strong bullish trend to be resumed (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish ranging above Ichimoku cloud within narrow support/resistance levels. The price is testing 1.3067 resistance to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
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The chart was made on daily timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Nikkei 225 - weekly correction (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Dollar Index (based on the article)
Dollar Index - "A week marked by seesaw price action ended with a spirited push higher for the US Dollar. The rally was especially notable in that it occurred without an obvious fundamental catalyst. The week’s top data point of interest was February’s CPI print. The headline inflation rate printed exactly in line with forecasts at 2.2 percent, which eased worries about Fed rate hike acceleration and sent the greenback lower. A weekly bottom started taking shape a mere five hours later however, from which it rallied into Friday’s close. The US currency’s preemptive rally telegraphs the markets’ concern with such an outcome. Momentum will probably slow ahead of the announcement, with traders unwilling to commit until after it hits the wires. When that happens, fireworks are likely. The Fed’s primacy in shaping trends coupled with a tame docket in the days thereafter also means follow-through faces few obstacles. Indeed, short work was made of Rex Tillerson’s actual ouster from the Trump administration and H.R. McMaster’s rumored one last week."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GBP/USD (based on the article)
GBP/USD - "While we remain neutral on Sterling at this current point, GBP may be in for a rocky ride next week with market moving data points including inflation, jobs and wages as well as the latest monetary policy announcement from the Bank of England. And just to round the week off, the EU Council will meet on Thursday/Friday to discuss the latest EU/UK transition period documents with UK businesses waiting for the outcome. The UK and the EU are targeting next week’s EU Council meeting to finalise a Brexit transition period, giving government and businesses the clarity the require to build for the future. While negotiations have taken a slight turn for the better of late, with both sides adopting a more conciliatory tone, there possibility of a last-minute hitch is still very real, an event that would hit both GBP and EUR lower."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for AUD/USD (based on the article)
AUD/USD - "The Australian Dollar is facing Big Thursday this week, as that’s the day when the bulk of likely market-moving news will hit. Also coming up on Thursday are official employment data for Australia, which may cause some binary currency reaction depending on how they go. But they are unlikely to unseat the markets’ settled view which is that any increase to the record low, 1.50% Official Cash Rate remains some way off. That message is likely to have been reinforced before the data by Monday’s release of minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s last monetary policy meeting. So, we have an Australian Dollar facing an interesting week under some initial pressure but, ironically perhaps, susceptible to gains if the Fed raises rates but fails to pile on the hawkish pressure in its prognosis."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Crude Oil (based on the article)
Crude Oil - "The weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventory Report displayed a further reduction in refined product stockpiles that reached their lowest levels since Spring 2015. At the same time, refinery utilization is ramping up intake at a pace surpassing previous years that was enough to calm sellers who saw the first crude build in inventories at the Cushing, OK storage hub in 12 weeks. The headline data saw a 6.27 million barrel decline in gasoline inventories and a larger than expected 5.02 million increase in crude inventories. In short, while upstream continues to produce, downstream continue to buy keeping the Bulls happy. The International Energy Agency (IEA) supported the global oil market by saying shale growth is helping to balance, as opposed to drown the market. The IEA’s focus in their monthly report was the falling supply of oil from Venezuela that has cut back on high levels of relative production due to their domestic economic crisis. As such, the global oil stockpile surplus is expected to dissipate by year-end putting the oil market in a decisive deficit helping to support crude oil price further."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Dax Index (based on the article)
Dax Index - "In terms of ‘high’ impact data, there is only one release next week. The ZEW survey for both Germany and the Euro-zone will be released at 10 GMT time on Tuesday. Traders will continue to keep an eye on the euro, although right now with it largely range-bound its impact is likely to be minimal in the week ahead. Watch how U.S. markets react to the Fed on Wednesday, as a carry-over reaction could be seen on Thursday’s open. The DAX is in recovery mode, but the general price action isn’t very powerful on the upside. It is lagging U.S. markets by a solid margin and depending on how things shape up there and impact risk, the strength of the S&P 500 will play a big part in whether the German benchmark can continue to bounce. The DAX is still at risk of carving out a lower-high from the bounce in February, which could cause downside pressure to be reasserted again soon. If the U.S. maintains a bid, though, look for the DAX to continue limping higher."
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The chart was made on Metatrader 5 using HWAFM tool pattern tool from this post.