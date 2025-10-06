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Crypto News - daily bearish ranging near bullish reversal (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Crypto News - Ethereum remains the strongest (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Crypto News - Litecoin daily rally to the bullish reversal (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
NZD/USD - bullish ranging near daily bearish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price is on ranging within 0.7450 resistance level for the bullish trend to be resumed and for the 0.7176 support level for the daily bearish reversal to be started.
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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2018-02-14 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Consumer Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4:
Crypto News - BTC/USD daily rally to be started; 13,000 is the key for the daily bullish reversal (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
Crypto News - Litecoin: daily bullish reversal; 234 is the key (based on the article)
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
EUR/USD - strong bullish trend to be resumed; 1.2510/1.2537 is the key (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Stock Bubbles. What's Next? (based on the article)
S&P 500 weekly price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is testing support level at 2,529 to below for the secondary correction to be started with 2,445/2,404 next target as the weekly bearish reversal levels.
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BoE Gov Carney Speaks and range price movement
2018-02-19 19:45 GMT | [GBP - BoE Gov Carney Speaks]
[GBP - BoE Gov Carney Speaks] = Due to speak about leadership and values at Regent's University, in London.
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From rttnews article :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by BoE Gov Carney Speaks news event
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The chart was made on M5 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):