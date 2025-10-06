Press review - page 592

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Crypto News - daily bearish ranging near bullish reversal (based on the article)

Bitcoin/USD daily Chart

  • "Bitcoin is already near resistance around 9222, the January spike-low, and the trend-line from last month. A break through both of these hurdles could have Bitcoin finding a resurgence of buyers for a larger rebound to unfold back towards 11.5-12k, or better."
  • "The lower end of that targeted zone would wipe out the last leg lower from the triangle proceeding the sell-off, a common occurrence after these types of technical patterns lead to a strong move and reversal."
  • "The broader outlook remains, though, despite the possibility of a rally; lower prices look likely as the mania continues to move in reverse. However, this won’t happen in a straight line and with volatility high there will be plenty of trading opportunities for both sides of the market."

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread  
 

Crypto News - Ethereum remains the strongest (based on the article)

Ethereum/USD

  • "Ethereum continues to act the strongest of the group, and if we see a broader surge higher it could rally back relatively close to its previous high before turning lower again. With a little more strength, it will soon test the underside of the November trend-line. Beyond there, look to the trend-line off the high near 1100."

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread  
 

Crypto News - Litecoin daily rally to the bullish reversal (based on the article)

Litecoin/USD daily chart

  • "Litecoin traded just below the June spike-high and 200-day MA before putting in what amounted to a near double-bottom (close enough). The weekly doji candlestick has it pointed higher, but also very near the trend-line off the December high. A breakout above should help propel Litecoin higher, with 200+ targeted."

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth  
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 

 

NZD/USD - bullish ranging near daily bearish reversal (based on the article)

Daily price is on ranging within 0.7450 resistance level for the bullish trend to be resumed and for the 0.7176 support level for the daily bearish reversal to be started.

NZD/USD

  • "The New Zealand Dollar is attempting a cautious recovery against its US namesake but overall positioning continues to hint the path of least resistance favors the downside. The currency found interim support near the 0.72 figure but a series of lower highs and lows defining the near-term trend remains intact."
  • "An immediate upside barrier comes in at 0.7332, the 23.6% Fibonacci expansion, with a break above that on a daily closing basis opening the door for a challenge of the 0.7428-34 area (38.2% level, September 20 high). Alternatively, a move below the 38.2% Fib retracement exposes the 50% threshold at 0.7109."

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The chart was made on D1 timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

 

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Consumer Price Index and range price movement 

2018-02-14 13:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.1%
  • forecast data is 0.3%
  • actual data is 0.5% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From official report :

  • "The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.5 percent in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index rose 2.1 percent before seasonal adjustment."

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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Consumer Price Index news event 

EUR/USD M5

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicator:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
 

Crypto News - BTC/USD daily rally to be started; 13,000 is the key for the daily bullish reversal (based on the article)

Bitcoin daily chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Bitcoin seems to have completed yet another high-low cycle over recent months, with the cryptocurrency falling precipitously from an all-time high just shy of $20,000 in mid-December 2017 to under $6,000 earlier this month, before recovering to around $9,000 currently. While interest in Bitcoin has definitely fallen from the peak levels seen late last year, we estimate that the Bitcoin still warrants a price of around $10,000 based on our interactive Bitcoin Price Estimator using the average activity level for year-to-date 2018 as the inputs. This represents a figure about 15% higher than the current Bitcoin price."
  • "Accordingly, a key starting point in trying to value a cryptocurrency is to try and gauge how “visible” that cryptocurrency is. Now, there are several factors that affect visibility, like marketing & PR efforts undertaken, number of exchanges the cryptocurrency is listed on, and even the media hype surrounding the cryptocurrency. But at the end of the day, if more people use a particular cryptocurrency, it is bound to be valued higher – a notion supported by Metcalfe’s Law. Additionally, if two cryptocurrencies have similar number of users, but the volume of transactions carried out in Cryptocurrency A is well above that for Cryptocurrency B, then Cryptocurrency A should be valued higher."
  • "We believe the recovery in Bitcoin prices over the last few days could mark the beginning of a fresh rally in the cryptocurrency – fueled by a steady increase in the number of users as well as transaction volume each month this year. Our analysis forecasts an average increase of about 8% each month in the number of unique addresses over the rest of the year, accompanied by a roughly 10% increase in transaction volume each month over this period. This indicates a potential price in excess of $25,000 by the end of the year – representing a gain of almost 200% over the next ten months. Of course the price depends on much more than these fundamental factors, so we will have to wait and see how the currency performs."

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread  
 

Crypto News - Litecoin: daily bullish reversal; 234 is the key (based on the article)

litecoin daily chart

  • "Litecoin lit up the board with a 30%+ gain yesterday, and tacking some more on today. On Monday, we made note of key reversals in the cryptocurrency sector, and that they likely pointed to higher prices, but the rally has exceeded short-term expectations."
  • "The break above 210 has the 257/270-area in focus, and if the rally really gains steam resistance beyond that area doesn’t clock in until over 300. At the moment, buying into the up-move doesn’t hold the best risk/reward, but momentum favors longs until we see a strong reversal in this week’s surge."

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread  
DailyFX Home
DailyFX Home
  • www.dailyfx.com
The break above 210 has the 257/270-area in focus, and if the rally really gains steam resistance beyond that area doesn’t clock in until over 300. At the moment, buying into the up-move doesn’t hold the best risk/reward, but momentum favors longs until we see a strong reversal in this week’s surge. LTC/USD Daily Chart Bitcoin above trend-line...
 

EUR/USD - strong bullish trend to be resumed; 1.2510/1.2537 is the key (based on the article)

EUR/USD Daily

  • "The Euro has launched a spirited recovery after finding support near the 1.22 figure against the US Dollar but the resumption of its uptrend is yet to be confirmed. Indeed, near-term price action continues to be defined by a series of lower highs and lows, warning against assuming that upside continuation is necessarily ahead."
  • "A daily close above falling trend line resistance at 1.2492 opens the door for a challenge of the 1.2538-80 area (January 25 high, 38.2% Fibonacci expansion). Alternatively, a move back below the chart inflection point at 1.2364 paves the way for a retest of the February 9 low at 1.2204."

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

 

Stock Bubbles. What's Next? (based on the article)

S&P 500 weekly price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is testing support level at 2,529 to below for the secondary correction to be started with 2,445/2,404 next target as the weekly bearish reversal levels.

SP 500

  • "The ‘inflating parabolic bubbles’ for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached their all-time intraday highs of 26,616.71, 2,872.87 and 7,505.77 on Friday, Jan. 26, as the ‘melt-up’ to these closes warned of potential market peaks. Dow Transports and Russell 2000 were laggards setting their highs of 11,423.92 on Jan. 16 and 1,615.52 on Jan. 24, respectively."
  • "The correction ended two weeks later, on Feb. 9, when the S&P 500 tested its 200-day simple moving average of 2,539.27 . At the lows, the major averages traded at 23,360.29 for the Dow, down 12.2%; 2,532.69 for the  S&P 500, down 11.8%; 6,630.67 for the Nasdaq Composite, down 11.7%; 9,806.79 for the Dow Transports, down 14.2% and 1,436.43 for the Russell 2000, down 11.1%."

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BoE Gov Carney Speaks and range price movement 

2018-02-19 19:45 GMT | [GBP - BoE Gov Carney Speaks]

[GBP - BoE Gov Carney Speaks] = Due to speak about leadership and values at Regent's University, in London.

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From rttnews article :

  • "Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said bitcoin has pretty much failed as currency as its value is unstable and it cannot be a useful way to buy things. "It has pretty much failed thus far on ... the traditional aspects of money. It is not a store of value because it is all over the map. Nobody uses it as a medium of exchange," he told students at Regent's University in London."
  • "Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said bitcoin has pretty much failed as currency as its value is unstable and it cannot be a useful way to buy things. "It has pretty much failed thus far on ... the traditional aspects of money. It is not a store of value because it is all over the map. Nobody uses it as a medium of exchange," he told students at Regent's University in London."


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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by BoE Gov Carney Speaks news event 

GBPUSD M5

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The chart was made on M5 timeframe with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 except the following indicator (free to download):

Reflections on Leadership in a Disruptive Age - speech by Mark Carney
  • www.bankofengland.co.uk
Given at Regent’s University London.
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