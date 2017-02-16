Help needed to code this indicator in mt5
It looks a little bit like Support and Resistance "Barry" - try google.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Welcome,
- Usually people who cannot code do not receive free help on this forum, although it could happen if you are lucky. Be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe your problem clearly, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you do not want to learn to code, that is not a problem. You can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (also sometimes free).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Good luck.
Thanks for the heads up. Will try google and see whats up.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.16 07:05
Support and Resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The calculation of support levels is based on the "Fractals down", the calculation of the resistance levels is based on the "Fractals up" of the Fractals indicator by Bill Williams.
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Hi Everyone,
Any kind soul would like to help me to code this indicator into mt5. I tried to ask my local trading platform how to write or what is the formula behind that indicator but seem futile as they claim it is proprietary asset. It looks like a support/resistance auto plot script but it is not identical to any fractal. Can anyone help ? The indicator look like below, the blue dotted line is Resistance, the red dotted line is Support. Thanks in advance.