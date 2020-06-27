Indicators: MaksiGen_KaHaJI_CkaJIneP
Author: John Smith
Hi John,
Can you advise the rules that you follow?
Thanks,
Bruce.
This indicator is the part of the old well-known trading system.
-----------
Paramon Trading System
The history of the development.
Paramon
is username of the trader who created this system long time ago for
Metatrader 3 (Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5 did not exist in that time -
it was very long time ago). Paramon named his system Paramon Scalping
(but as we see - it is not real scalping). He did not use any indicators
and he traded just price action only using M5 timeframe charts (MT3).
Later on - the other traders created indicators for MT3 and MT4 to use this system (Maksigen indicators or/and Paramon indicators) just because they could not trade live without any indicator (having just price only on the chart). For now - Paramon indicators were converted to MT5.
Paramon is legendary person and he was the first trader in our Metatrader world who started to trade breakout systems live on real account without any indicators placed on the chart.
We should always remember the people who were the first.
--------------
How to Trade and Free to Download:
Paramon Trading system Part #1 (download indicators and template)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 (How to Trade)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (Pending order execution and stop loss placing)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (moving the stop loss by the trailing stop)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (Breakeven)
You mean - how to trade it?
This indicator is the part of the old well-known trading system.
-----------
Paramon Trading System
The history of the development.
Paramon
is username of the trader who created this system long time ago for
Metatrader 3 (Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5 did not exist in that time -
it was very long time ago). Paramon named his system Paramon Scalping
(but as we see - it is not real scalping). He did not use any indicators
and he traded just price action only using M5 timeframe charts (MT3).
Later on - the other traders created indicators for MT3 and MT4 to use this system (Maksigen indicators or/and Paramon indicators) just because they could not trade live without any indicator (having just price only on the chart). For now - Paramon indicators were converted to MT5.
Paramon is legendary person and he was the first trader in our Metatrader world who started to trade breakout systems live on real account without any indicators placed on the chart.
We should always remember the people who were the first.
--------------
How to Trade and Free to Download:
Paramon Trading system Part #1 (download indicators and template)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 (How to Trade)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (Pending order execution and stop loss placing)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (moving the stop loss by the trailing stop)
Paramon Trading system Part #2 continuing (Breakeven)
Hi Sergey,
Much appreciated. Some reading for me at the weekend.
Regards,
Bruce.
Hi, I just download the indi and it looks great strategy.
I will try to use it next week but I cannot find where to put the STOP LOST for our pending order?
Then should we move the stop lost to +ve side once the order execute the secure the order and avoid any losses.
Thanks and Regards,
Bard
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MaksiGen_KaHaJI_CkaJIneP:
Some people think that most indicators, such as: MACD, RSI, AO, AC, are delayed and not convenient to work with. But the MaksiGen KaHaJI ckaJIneP allows to earn 10 points every day persistently.
Author: John Smith