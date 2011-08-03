CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Support and Resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
84321
Rating:
(88)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The "Support and Resistance" indicators shows the support and resistance levels using the Fractals indicator.

The calculation of support levels is based on the "Fractals down", the calculation of the resistance levels is based on the "Fractals up" of the Fractals indicator by Bill Williams.

This is the MQL5 version of the indicator, published in CodeBase at mql4.com 11.08.2006.

Support and Resistance levels indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/401

Module of Trade Signals, based on BrainTrend2 indicator Module of Trade Signals, based on BrainTrend2 indicator

A Lime candle of BrainTrend2 indicator is a signal to open a long position, a Magenta candle is a signal to open a short position.

Module of Trade Signals, based on BrainTrend1 indicator Module of Trade Signals, based on BrainTrend1 indicator

A blue candle of BrainTrend1 indicator is a signal to open a long position, a red candle is a signal to open a short position.

Entropy Entropy

The indicator that demonstrates the power of price changes entropy.

Donchian Channels Donchian Channels

Donchian Channels is a volatility indicator based on the calculation of the current price range with using the recent highest and lowest prices.