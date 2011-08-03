Join our fan page
Support and Resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The "Support and Resistance" indicators shows the support and resistance levels using the Fractals indicator.
The calculation of support levels is based on the "Fractals down", the calculation of the resistance levels is based on the "Fractals up" of the Fractals indicator by Bill Williams.
This is the MQL5 version of the indicator, published in CodeBase at mql4.com 11.08.2006.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/401
