The NSP and the paradoxes of nature
- Market phenomena
- From theory to practice
- What form, let's assume a physical body, does time have? Your opinion.
Of course we'll talk, Yusya, we've all missed you, there's nothing else to talk about
For example. there is no linear relationship in nature! PNB rejects this case. All processes flow in the differential domain. Everything is ruled by the exponent. simply put. everything is ruled by the regularities of multiples of e=2.7183 and the "factorial" of all numbers, in Euler's language. Everything depends on their rivalry, however paradoxical that may sound.
Dear forum users, we are looking for patterns that do not and cannot exist in nature! From that all our troubles in the knowledge of the processes and phenomena of futile attempts to understand the world around us in a chain of failures. Let us talk in this thread about this paradox, if you are not against it, and about the ways out of this situation. Express your opinions and arguments.
I suggest the following way : Yusuf, concentrate in one forum thread...because you are multiplying them faster than you are profiting from the PNB
I suggest the following way: Yusuf, concentrate in one forum thread...because you are multiplying them faster than you are profiting from PNB.
Copy that. Suggest which thread to concentrate in. I suggest in the PNB thread. NSPs are related to the functions of nature and we shouldn't stray too far from it. Spammers. Please do not interfere with the flow of the discussion. Communication style is free with no personalities.
Start with a clear definition of the NDP, what is it? Pan-Intelligible, bulletproof, semi-non-existence?
I will try to explain everything in a very clear way. Step by step, take your time. Please don't rush me. We will pull up and engage the collective mind. Otherwise, we'll stumble and nature will hide from us again. It will turn out that nature's responses are not proportional to our actions, the market takes advantage of that.
Let us define basic concepts like time. space, without mixing them into a single mush or "coordinate", mixing unmixable concepts as now.
PNBs are functions of nature, which we ourselves create with our present behaviour, we cannot undo the past, we reap the fruits of our actions in the future. We ourselves are the creators of the past and the future by our actions in the present!
Let us define the term "Present"
I will try to explain everything in a very clear way. Step by step, take your time. Please don't rush me. We will be pulling up and engaging the collective mind. Otherwise, we'll stumble and nature will hide from us again. It will turn out that nature's responses are not proportional to our actions, the market takes advantage of that.
Let us define the basic concepts as time. space, without mixing them into a single mush or "coordinate", mixing unmixable concepts as we do now.
Go to the Dow and define it there.
Go to the Dow and make your mind up.
I see. I'm sorry.
Dear forum participants, we are looking for patterns that do not and cannot exist in nature! All our troubles in the knowledge of the processes and phenomena of useless attempts to cognize the world around us in a chain of failures. Let us talk in this thread about this paradox, if you are not against it, and about the ways out of this situation. Express your opinions and arguments.
You might as well speculate about the boundaries of the universe.
The analogy is misplaced. There are no boundaries to the universe, but there is a PNB).
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