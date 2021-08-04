The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 13
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There are only three options for movement:
1. Up
2. Down
3. Into the middle of the loc.
Yusuf doesn't know himself, he's playing with nlp here.
He's just having fun, believe me.
You think he's mocking the honest people?
come on ;)
in order to apply for the Nobel Prize he needs public recognition either on websites or in articles.
but there's nothing to recognise as this theory hasn't helped in the trade, hopefully not yet.
but, if you write the grail, then whatever the prize
i just need a little push and that's all
it will take at least 5 years to develop
and not everyone who is stubborn will succeed
There are only three options for movement:
1. Up
2. Down
3. Into the middle of the position
The idea of this approach is to exit a position quickly by closing an unprofitable position ))
This tactic is well applied at news release.
But lately the reaction to the main important news is not very good compared to how it was before - the price spikes of some figures.
Mocking honest people you think?
come on ;)
he just needs public recognition either on thematic sites or in articles in order to apply for the Nobel
but there's nothing to recognise as this theory hasn't helped in the trade, hopefully not yet.
but, if you write the grail, then whatever the prize
i just need a little push and that's all
it will take at least 5 years to develop
and not everyone who's stubborn can do it.
What does it take at least 5 years to develop?
As far as I know they give bonuses for good deeds, not for making a profit on DT.)
Actually here is a branch about PNB, open yourself a FormulaE and fluderaste there.
PNB as a model is an interpolation in the most naive approach, no matter what formula it is derived from.
The error of the whole model, is embedded in the idea itself. It is not the forecast that needs to be built into the future, but the statistics of price behaviour.
The price behaviour is those processes that are described by the laws, which begin to compare with nature, the universe and call themselves God,
because someone suddenly realized the stochastic processes that describe all this deity ))
How many times have I said it, they do not understand.
even if they can't see "where" with their eyes.........
not to mention the "how?" question.
in principle, seeing where is not really necessary if you can do without it)
The PNB as a model is an approximation in the most naive approach, no matter what formula it is derived from.
The error of the whole model, is embedded in the idea itself.
The error is in the middle, H.
There is only past and future (naive approach), and mathematical time itself is a three-dimensional space where everything has a value of 1.
The past data are combined with a formula with some data, for example the price = we have a grail in the market, for example the advantage in the pure form which for the sake of interest is revealed little by little.
Time is the head, it drives everything, absolutely everything! The entire universe would not exist without time.
The point of this approach is to quickly get out of a lock by closing a knowingly losing side ))
This tactic works well at the moment of news release.
But lately, the reaction to major important news is nothing compared to the way it used to be, studs on several figures.
they are both like thiswith equal probability
.
Mistake in the middle, H.
There is only past and future (naive approach), and mathematical time itself is a three-dimensional space where everything has value 1.
The past data are combined with a formula with some data, e.g. the price = we have a grail in the market, e.g. an advantage in a pure form which is revealed little by little for the sake of interest.
Time is the head, it drives everything, absolutely everything! The entire universe would not exist without time.
Time was invented by man on earth as a measure of reference.
In fact there is no time!
I agree about H, the regressors must be exogenous (external) that generate P.
Then H will affect B.