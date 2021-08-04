The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 50
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What the hell is that? Find 10 differences? ;)
ahahahh
new -rena
you're welcome!
so we're sitting here, smoking like, what to do?
i said let's move on, 50% failure rate is NONE
that's just from life ....
and so we're sitting there, smoking, like, what to do?
I said let's move on, there's no more 50% slack.
but that's from life. ....
Napoleon's not around?
Napoleon's not around?
Thank you ;)
Get him in here.
But better business questions, ask me... I'll answer them.
Get him in here
can't ;)
I can't ;)
Most importantly, calm down.
let's talk about post-facility
Most importantly, calm down.
Let's talk about the post-facium.
Why should I be worried?
;)
new- post-facium
I have added a currency price analysis. Yellow line P4 = PNB_EUR / PNB_USD
haha, right !
now try to understand or tell me why ?
hz
well 45 degrees is the angle of price and time, it's one of the grail tools as it is )
hz
well 45 degrees is the angle of price and time, it's one of the grail tools as it is )
try to think again.
from the buy-sell cycle
wouldn't it be 50/50?
--------------
go ahead and think.
buy == sell == price at 45 degrees === WHERE ?
got it ?????
buy == sell == price at 45 degrees === WHERE ?
up and down and in the middle ))
right?