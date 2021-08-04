The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 50

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Evgeniy Chumakov:


What the hell is that? Find 10 differences? ;)


ahahahh

new -rena

you're welcome!

so we're sitting here, smoking like, what to do?

i said let's move on, 50% failure rate is NONE

that's just from life ....

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

and so we're sitting there, smoking, like, what to do?

I said let's move on, there's no more 50% slack.

but that's from life. ....


Napoleon's not around?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


Napoleon's not around?

Thank you ;)

Get him in here.

But better business questions, ask me... I'll answer them.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:


Get him in here



can't ;)

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


I can't ;)

Most importantly, calm down.

let's talk about post-facility


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Most importantly, calm down.

Let's talk about the post-facium.



Why should I be worried?

;)

new- post-facium

 

I have added a currency price analysis. Yellow line P4 = PNB_EUR / PNB_USD

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
haha, right !

now try to understand or tell me why ?

hz

well 45 degrees is the angle of price and time, it's one of the grail tools as it is )

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

hz

well 45 degrees is the angle of price and time, it's one of the grail tools as it is )


try to think again.

from the buy-sell cycle

wouldn't it be 50/50?

--------------

go ahead and think.

buy == sell == price at 45 degrees === WHERE ?

got it ?????

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

buy == sell == price at 45 degrees === WHERE ?

up and down and in the middle ))

right?

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