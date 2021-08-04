The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 32

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Evgeniy Chumakov:


Friend no one is interested in pictures or open a branch with a detailed description of the system, formulas, etc. or trade on your own without distracting others.

My friend Am I disturbing you in the first place?

Secondly, this thread is called PNB and the paradoxes of nature?

My system is a Boon with all its attendant paradoxes, perfect in the form I mean perfect and adapted to the market conditions, namely the FOREX market, and therefore works so that it blows your mind)

The system is only 80% complete, I have been pushing it here from time to time with hints and tips, he who understands what they say is informed.

I'm not the type to tell me what to do, just read the rules of the forum ok no offence )

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Point out the "right" way.

dig in that direction ...

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

dig in that direction ...

The club of puzzle-lovers has been expanded). P1 is what - the price?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

Yusuf's stylistics are interesting:

=IF(N3>0;(M3+M2)/2;IF(N3<0;(M3+M2)/2;0))


If N3 > 0 then (M3+M2)/2, if N3 < 0 the same (M3+M2)/2otherwise 0.

Isn't it easier to write = IF(N3<>0;(M3+M2)/2;0) ?


Good point, it is really simpler to write it so: =If(EU5<>0;(EK5+EK4)/2;0), I corrected it in the code, though it does not make much difference. Live and learn!

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

dig in that direction...

In the pupil?

 
khorosh:

The puzzle club has been enlarged). P1 is what - the price?

P1 - price in the past squared of time inseparable

$ - price in the future squared of time is inseparable

the whole market operates on this model and will do so for another 100 years

Forallf:

In the pupil?

that's also some kind of hint, more on that later )

 
Date Time Price
2021.02.05 0:00 1,19605
2021.02.05 1:00 1,1964
2021.02.05 2:00 1,19661
2021.02.05 3:00 1,19687
2021.02.05 4:00 1,19661
2021.02.05 5:00 1,1954
2021.02.05 6:00 1,19546
2021.02.05 7:00 1,19562
2021.02.05 8:00 1,1963
2021.02.05 9:00 1,19655
2021.02.05 10:00 1,19632
2021.02.05 11:00 1,19843
2021.02.05 12:00 1,19767
2021.02.05 13:00 1,19739
2021.02.05 14:00 1,198
2021.02.05 15:00 1,19894
2021.02.05 16:00 1,20039
2021.02.05 17:00 1,20213
2021.02.05 18:00 1,20239
2021.02.05 19:00 1,20349
2021.02.05 20:00 1,20378
2021.02.05 21:00 1,20426
2021.02.05 22:00 1,20428
2021.02.05 23:00 1,20481


UTC+2


P4 = EUR_PNB/USD_PNB

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:
Date Time Price
2021.02.05 0:00 1,19605
2021.02.05 1:00 1,1964
2021.02.05 2:00 1,19661
2021.02.05 3:00 1,19687
2021.02.05 4:00 1,19661
2021.02.05 5:00 1,1954
2021.02.05 6:00 1,19546
2021.02.05 7:00 1,19562
2021.02.05 8:00 1,1963
2021.02.05 9:00 1,19655
2021.02.05 10:00 1,19632
2021.02.05 11:00 1,19843
2021.02.05 12:00 1,19767
2021.02.05 13:00 1,19739
2021.02.05 14:00 1,198
2021.02.05 15:00 1,19894
2021.02.05 16:00 1,20039
2021.02.05 17:00 1,20213
2021.02.05 18:00 1,20239
2021.02.05 19:00 1,20349
2021.02.05 20:00 1,20378
2021.02.05 21:00 1,20426
2021.02.05 22:00 1,20428
2021.02.05 23:00 1,20481


UTC+2


P4 = EUR_PNB/USD_PNB

Full confirmation of yesterday's PNB conclusions on future price behaviour according to Eugene https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/361109/page31#comment_20586921



The price movement should be interpreted and understood as follows: The pair inherited some growth rate from the past (red line), which is trying to neutralize a little in the present (blue line) and will continue to neutralize it in the future (green line). The total growth (sum of all three lines) will be plus 0.016 points (purple line). PNB's verdict is BAY!
ПНБ и парадоксы природы
ПНБ и парадоксы природы
  • 2021.02.05
  • www.mql5.com
Уважаемые форумчане, мы ищем закономерности,которых нет и не могут быть в природе...
 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

P1 - price in the past squared with time inseparable

$ - price in the future squared of time is inseparable

the whole market is running on this model and will continue to do so for 100 years to come

this is also a hint, more on this later )

Why exactly "squared and from what time and from what is inseparable"? What are the past and future prices? A hint of the pupil, which we are looking forward to, is also interesting.

 
Throw me a link to the indicators in the kodobase, I can't find it. Need GAMMADIST function I remember there was one in the code.
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