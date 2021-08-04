The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 32
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Friend no one is interested in pictures or open a branch with a detailed description of the system, formulas, etc. or trade on your own without distracting others.
My friend Am I disturbing you in the first place?
Secondly, this thread is called PNB and the paradoxes of nature?
My system is a Boon with all its attendant paradoxes, perfect in the form I mean perfect and adapted to the market conditions, namely the FOREX market, and therefore works so that it blows your mind)
The system is only 80% complete, I have been pushing it here from time to time with hints and tips, he who understands what they say is informed.
I'm not the type to tell me what to do, just read the rules of the forum ok no offence )
Point out the "right" way.
dig in that direction ...
dig in that direction ...
The club of puzzle-lovers has been expanded). P1 is what - the price?
Yusuf's stylistics are interesting:
=IF(N3>0;(M3+M2)/2;IF(N3<0;(M3+M2)/2;0))
If N3 > 0 then (M3+M2)/2, if N3 < 0 the same (M3+M2)/2otherwise 0.Isn't it easier to write = IF(N3<>0;(M3+M2)/2;0) ?
Good point, it is really simpler to write it so: =If(EU5<>0;(EK5+EK4)/2;0), I corrected it in the code, though it does not make much difference. Live and learn!
dig in that direction...
In the pupil?
The puzzle club has been enlarged). P1 is what - the price?
P1 - price in the past squared of time inseparable
$ - price in the future squared of time is inseparable
the whole market operates on this model and will do so for another 100 years
In the pupil?
that's also some kind of hint, more on that later )
UTC+2
P4 = EUR_PNB/USD_PNB
UTC+2
P4 = EUR_PNB/USD_PNB
Full confirmation of yesterday's PNB conclusions on future price behaviour according to Eugene https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/361109/page31#comment_20586921
P1 - price in the past squared with time inseparable
$ - price in the future squared of time is inseparable
the whole market is running on this model and will continue to do so for 100 years to come
this is also a hint, more on this later )
Why exactly "squared and from what time and from what is inseparable"? What are the past and future prices? A hint of the pupil, which we are looking forward to, is also interesting.