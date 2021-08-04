The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 40
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SB does not play a special role in Forex, for example in this case https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/361109/page39#comment_20608138, the prediction error is only 0.096%.
At Forex statistics plays a special role, it is not important what the NSA shows at a particular time, it is the statistics of positive and negative trades after a certain period of time that is important, even if the NSA shows a little more than 50% of positive trades consistently it is already possible to talk about it more seriously.
even if the npB shows a little more than 50% positive trades consistently, you can already talk about it more seriously.
If you want to talk seriously, you have to at least look at it. have you looked at it? have you tested it? how much does it show?
To say anything seriously, you should at least look at it. Have you looked at it? Have you tested it? What is the % reading?
Have you done it yourself? )
I haven't, and there's no need to, I figured it out a long time ago based on the indicators and formulas, just like Rena says )
Have you tested it yourself? )
I haven't.
then you can't be serious ))
Exactly Yusuf, the problem was with the interleaving of the same price. I just got the code a little wrong out of fatigue.
then you can't be serious )))
The case is not serious, in the beginning it is promising and in the end everything is as usual ))
You did not notice the price repeat on 05 02 2021 21-00 and 05 02 2021 22-00:
After the correction, everything is back in place:
The price movement should be interpreted and understood as follows: The pair has inherited some fall rate from the past (red line), which it is trying to neutralize in the present (blue line) and will continue to neutralize in the future (green line). The total decline (sum of all three lines) will be plus 0.035 points (purple line). PNB's verdict is BAY! Pick up this gift from PNB on Monday.
I don't understand why you need H1?
Look at least when the ECB (for EURUSD) fixes the price as a working price, because the rest of the time the traders are stabled
Get the exact time stamps for each day
And get a sample of prices from the previous week, which will be 4 because one day is a weekend.
This will be a forecast that you can check, if that's the case
I don't understand why you need H1?
At least look at when the ECB (for EURUSD) fixes the price, because the rest of the time the traders are stacked
Get a clear time stamp for each day.
And get a sampling of last week's prices, which will be 4 because one day will be a weekend.
This will be a forecast that you can check, if that's the case
Go ahead, everything is there for you to check and post the results here, go for it!
Go ahead, everything is there for you to check and post the result here. Go for it!
What do you mean, go back in time?
I haven't dabbled in predictions or heuristics in a long time.
What do you mean, go back in time?
No, but if you don't know what I mean, you can go back in time too.