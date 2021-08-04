The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 29

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CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:

All I do is write code)

All of us are always trying to live up to our own expectations.

Unfortunately, as usual, the topic is too vast to discuss it locally, and there is no desire to do so.

If Rena was not looking for a temple so fiercely, Oleg Automatic tried toearn their bloody billions over and over again, Alexander_k did not fall into a religious hysteria from time to time, Tarabanov not trying to punish all the logic of his reasoning, Lesorub sometimes did not show how it really is, Yusuf did not try to use Einstein's relativity theory to build a bike again or at least a wheel, was even a transdreamer generally troll of God ... It was so much fun when he was trolling ... Probably deleted ... The best go first ... eh ... would have been right very boring)

And so, can enjoy the show)) All the more so that a new candidate for master of forum science with the power of a computer mouse belt - Roman)))

Yusuf probably reads your posts with laughter and understands who's putting on a show here, with absolutely no understanding of the subject.
Not understanding the basis of the mathematical model embedded in the algorithm. And you listed those who actually understand something, unlike you.
That's the paradox that others understand and you don't.
This thread is about paradoxes.)

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


PNB for ZigZag , input data first 5 values.

Bravo, Eugene!

 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:

All I do is write code)

All of us are always trying to live up to our own expectations.

Unfortunately, as usual, the topic is too vast to discuss it locally, and there is no desire to do so.

If Rena was not looking for a temple so fiercely, Oleg Automatic tried toearn their bloody billions over and over again, Alexander_k did not fall into a religious hysteria from time to time, Tarabanov not trying to punish all the logic of his reasoning, Lesorub sometimes did not show how it really is, Yusuf did not try to use Einstein's theory of relativity to build a bike again or at least a wheel, was even a transdreamer generally troll of God ... It was so funny when he was trolling ... Probably deleted ... The best go first ... eh ... would have been right very boring)

And so, can enjoy the show)) All the more so that a new candidate for master of forum science with the power of a computer mouse belt - Roman)))

here are two differences

Neither of them already do, soon half a year

;)

 
Roman:

Dashka )) no displacement.
If you haven't spun it, you can't afford it.
Above was a screenshot of a minute, here's an hour.

Where will the price go? Oh, my Gods! He is a clairvoyant! He makes predictions ;)))
But I don't do this shit like vanguishing! I'm trading a stochastic model that consistently makes money.
And unlike you, I don't hide my approach to the model.

Two entries into the buy, or maybe a lot of them on a trend.

I've been through this before. I had a similar thing going on.

It's not good.

 
Alexander_K:

Pictures like these clearly show that their creator has the Grail, or a very promising development

These pictures show the normalized difference between the price and the indicator changing its values for the whole calculation period - polynomial regression, Hodrick-Prescott filter, SSA, etc. On the whole it looks posh - it gives the illusion of being able to catch the very peaks / troughs, but in reality it's the same as always.
 
Roman:

Yusuf probably reads your posts with laughter and understands who is putting on a show here, with absolutely no understanding of the subject.
Not understanding the basis of the mathematical model behind the algorithm. And you listed those who actually understand something, unlike you.
That's the paradox that others understand and you don't.
This thread is about paradoxes.)

I do not need to know the details when the essence is clear.
 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

Leave it already, the wrong road to nowhere

walk right but past it, look for another way that is clearer and it is there )

Point out the "right" road.

 
Serge Rosenberg:
These pictures show the normalized difference between price and indicator changing its values over the calculation period - polynomial regression, Hodrick-Prescott filter, SSA, etc. On the whole it looks posh - it gives the illusion of being able to catch the very peaks / troughs, but in reality it's the same as always.

Of course, and no one thinks about stabilisation of the coefficients. Neither do they think about orthogonality and robustness of the model.
Stupidly tried the classics, looked at, not an option ))
Paradox.


 
Roman:

Of course, and no one thinks about stabilisation of the coefficients. Neither do they think about orthogonality and robustness of the model.
Stupidly tried the classic, looked at, not an option ))
Paradox.


That's for sure. Some, based on their bad experiences, draw the wrong conclusions. If I've failed, I say so, but I never say it's not possible or that it's a dead-end street. Even if I have made 10 variants of EAs to implement an idea and they have all been unsuccessful.

 

Moving on!

Let's take a look at the current situation of the EURUSD pair. Let's take the last 24 H1 values and make a forecast with PNB for 24 hours ahead.

Date Time Price
2021.02.03 19:00 1,20238
2021.02.03 20:00 1,20268
2021.02.03 21:00 1,20272
2021.02.03 22:00 1,20256
2021.02.03 23:00 1,20332
2021.02.04 0:00 1,20335
2021.02.04 1:00 1,20328
2021.02.04 2:00 1,20413
2021.02.04 3:00 1,20359
2021.02.04 4:00 1,20349
2021.02.04 5:00 1,20322
2021.02.04 6:00 1,20184
2021.02.04 7:00 1,20195
2021.02.04 8:00 1,20168
2021.02.04 9:00 1,20112
2021.02.04 10:00 1,20082
2021.02.04 11:00 1,19931
2021.02.04 12:00 1,19857
2021.02.04 13:00 1,19876
2021.02.04 14:00 1,19879
2021.02.04 15:00 1,19928
2021.02.04 16:00 1,1984
2021.02.04 17:00 1,19809
2021.02.04 18:00 1,19787


Server time UTC+2

Let's build the PNB for Price , EUR , USD and the symbiosis P4 = EUR PNB / USD PNB .





Looking at:

EUR FNB - shows a decrease in EUR.

USD FNB - it shows the decrease of USD.

EURUSD FNB - the situation is more interesting! The EURUSD PNB itself indicates a decrease in the exchange rate, while the P4 symbiosis indicates an increase in the price above the current 1.19787 . Hmm, interesting.


Tomorrow 18:00 UTC+2 let's see what the result will be.

1...222324252627282930313233343536...67
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