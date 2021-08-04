The NSP and the paradoxes of nature - page 29
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All I do is write code)
All of us are always trying to live up to our own expectations.
Unfortunately, as usual, the topic is too vast to discuss it locally, and there is no desire to do so.
If Rena was not looking for a temple so fiercely, Oleg Automatic tried toearn their bloody billions over and over again, Alexander_k did not fall into a religious hysteria from time to time, Tarabanov not trying to punish all the logic of his reasoning, Lesorub sometimes did not show how it really is, Yusuf did not try to use Einstein's relativity theory to build a bike again or at least a wheel, was even a transdreamer generally troll of God ... It was so much fun when he was trolling ... Probably deleted ... The best go first ... eh ... would have been right very boring)
And so, can enjoy the show)) All the more so that a new candidate for master of forum science with the power of a computer mouse belt - Roman)))
Yusuf probably reads your posts with laughter and understands who's putting on a show here, with absolutely no understanding of the subject.
Not understanding the basis of the mathematical model embedded in the algorithm. And you listed those who actually understand something, unlike you.
That's the paradox that others understand and you don't.
This thread is about paradoxes.)
PNB for ZigZag , input data first 5 values.
Bravo, Eugene!
All I do is write code)
All of us are always trying to live up to our own expectations.
Unfortunately, as usual, the topic is too vast to discuss it locally, and there is no desire to do so.
If Rena was not looking for a temple so fiercely, Oleg Automatic tried toearn their bloody billions over and over again, Alexander_k did not fall into a religious hysteria from time to time, Tarabanov not trying to punish all the logic of his reasoning, Lesorub sometimes did not show how it really is, Yusuf did not try to use Einstein's theory of relativity to build a bike again or at least a wheel, was even a transdreamer generally troll of God ... It was so funny when he was trolling ... Probably deleted ... The best go first ... eh ... would have been right very boring)
And so, can enjoy the show)) All the more so that a new candidate for master of forum science with the power of a computer mouse belt - Roman)))
here are two differences
Neither of them already do, soon half a year
;)
Dashka )) no displacement.
If you haven't spun it, you can't afford it.
Above was a screenshot of a minute, here's an hour.
Where will the price go? Oh, my Gods! He is a clairvoyant! He makes predictions ;)))
But I don't do this shit like vanguishing! I'm trading a stochastic model that consistently makes money.
And unlike you, I don't hide my approach to the model.
Two entries into the buy, or maybe a lot of them on a trend.
I've been through this before. I had a similar thing going on.
It's not good.
Pictures like these clearly show that their creator has the Grail, or a very promising development
Yusuf probably reads your posts with laughter and understands who is putting on a show here, with absolutely no understanding of the subject.
Not understanding the basis of the mathematical model behind the algorithm. And you listed those who actually understand something, unlike you.
That's the paradox that others understand and you don't.
This thread is about paradoxes.)
Leave it already, the wrong road to nowhere
walk right but past it, look for another way that is clearer and it is there )
Point out the "right" road.
These pictures show the normalized difference between price and indicator changing its values over the calculation period - polynomial regression, Hodrick-Prescott filter, SSA, etc. On the whole it looks posh - it gives the illusion of being able to catch the very peaks / troughs, but in reality it's the same as always.
Of course, and no one thinks about stabilisation of the coefficients. Neither do they think about orthogonality and robustness of the model.
Stupidly tried the classics, looked at, not an option ))
Paradox.
Of course, and no one thinks about stabilisation of the coefficients. Neither do they think about orthogonality and robustness of the model.
Stupidly tried the classic, looked at, not an option ))
Paradox.
That's for sure. Some, based on their bad experiences, draw the wrong conclusions. If I've failed, I say so, but I never say it's not possible or that it's a dead-end street. Even if I have made 10 variants of EAs to implement an idea and they have all been unsuccessful.
Moving on!
Let's take a look at the current situation of the EURUSD pair. Let's take the last 24 H1 values and make a forecast with PNB for 24 hours ahead.
Server time UTC+2
Let's build the PNB for Price , EUR , USD and the symbiosis P4 = EUR PNB / USD PNB .
Looking at:
EUR FNB - shows a decrease in EUR.
USD FNB - it shows the decrease of USD.
EURUSD FNB - the situation is more interesting! The EURUSD PNB itself indicates a decrease in the exchange rate, while the P4 symbiosis indicates an increase in the price above the current 1.19787 . Hmm, interesting.
Tomorrow 18:00 UTC+2 let's see what the result will be.